Dolphins' last-ranked offense just got worse with Jay Ajayi trade

Stephen A. Smith is confused by the Dolphins' willingness to trade away a premier running back for a fourth-round pick, since they're still competitive in the AFC East. (1:57)

Can the Miami Dolphins' last-ranked offense get any worse?

It just did Tuesday, after Miami's trade of Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. The Dolphins shipped away arguably their most consistent offensive threat of the past two seasons for a middle-round draft pick that will not help the team any time soon.

The Dolphins (4-3) rank last in total offense (252.4 yards per game) and last in points per game (13.1). The group has been shut out twice already this season, including a 40-0 embarrassment last week against the Baltimore Ravens, and scored just six points in a loss to the New York Jets. This is an offense that needed to get better at the trade deadline. Instead, it is trending downward.

It is scary to think how bad Miami’s offense could be without Ajayi, who had two 100-yard rushing performances this season. The Dolphins have often panicked this season when they haven't gotten their running game going.

The Dolphins traded away one of their most proven playmakers on offense in Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round pick. Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Matt Moore haven’t provided a spark to the passing game, and Miami’s receivers haven’t created enough separation consistently to make plays. Add in struggles on the offensive line and you have the perfect recipe for a disastrous offense through seven games.

Trading Ajayi adds another hole to an offense full of holes.

The Dolphins also didn’t get much value for Ajayi. A fourth-round pick won't help Miami in its quest to make a playoff push for the second straight season. Chances are the draft pick the Dolphins acquired will be a developmental player for down the road.

Miami head coach Adam Gase recently described himself, Ajayi and Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry as the “hotheads” on the team. Maybe some personality clashes, which came to a head early last year when Ajayi was left home for the regular-season opener in Seattle, had something to do with this move.

However, the Dolphins would have been wiser to keep Ajayi for the rest of this season to see whether they could have made a second-half push instead of jumping at the chance to land a measly fourth-rounder. Ajayi still had one year left on his rookie contract. He likely would have had the same, if not more, value in the offseason if Miami still wanted to trade him.

For now, it appears Miami will go with second-year player Kenyan Drake and veteran backup Damien Williams as its primary running backs. The pair have combined for 57 rushing yards on 22 carries and zero touchdowns this season. It's difficult to see this trade working out in Miami's favor.