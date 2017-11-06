Dolphins waste stellar performance from Jay Cutler, fall to .500

Marshawn Lynch punches in a pair of touchdowns and Derek Carr throws for 300 yards in Oakland's 27-24 win over Miami. (1:13)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins waited all season for this kind of performance from veteran quarterback Jay Cutler.

Led by Cutler, Miami’s offense entered Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders ranked last in yards per game (252.4) and points per game (13.1). However, Cutler returned from his rib injury and looked sharp in Miami's 27-24 loss to Oakland.

Cutler completed his first 16 throws and finished 34-of-42 passing for 311 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. Cutler also had a 121.3 passer rating, another season high, and spread the ball around to seven receivers. But Miami (4-4) struggled defensively and on special teams to fall to .500 and 0-2 in prime-time games.

“I think he played well," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. "He did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands. He threw it away a couple of times. We’ve just got to find ways to protect him a little better. We’ve got to be a little more consistent."

Jay Cutler threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough on Sunday night. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami’s franchise record of 12 straight wins in games decided by seven points or fewer also ended in the loss to Oakland (4-5).

Much of the attention Sunday was on Miami’s running backs following last week’s trade of Pro Bowl tailback Jay Ajayi, who accounted for 86 percent of the team’s running game before Sunday. Tailbacks Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake entered Sunday’s game with just 57 combined rushing yards.

Drake, who had 69 rushing yards, made a costly mistake early in the game. He fumbled in the second quarter deep in Oakland territory, which set up a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to receiver Johnny Holton. The sequence was at least a 10-point swing against Miami.

“I need to make sure that I’m mindful of keeping it high and tight," Drake said after the game. "They do a good job of ripping at the ball and it was a costly fumble because they went down and scored on the same possession. It was a however-many point swing so I obviously need to be mindful of that. I can’t let that happen.”

However, Drake also produced the longest run of the season for the Dolphins with a 42-yard scamper that set up a touchdown in the third quarter. The plus and minus plays are part of the package with Drake. Williams, who got his first start of the season, rushed for 14 yards on seven carries and also had a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Things do not get easier for the Dolphins. They have one of their toughest matchups next week when they play their third consecutive prime-time game against the Carolina Panthers (6-3) on Monday Night Football.