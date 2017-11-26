Dolphins stuck in neutral until QB issues are resolved

Tom Brady throws two of his four touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski in the Patriots' 35-17 win over the Dolphins. (1:33)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Miami Dolphins have gone through a trio of quarterbacks this season.

It began in training camp when Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury in August. Then, Jay Cutler took over and suffered injuries and inconsistent play. On Sunday, Matt Moore made his second poor start of the season and fell to 0-2 in Miami’s 35-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

Here is the harsh reality for the Dolphins (4-7): This team is stuck in neutral until its quarterback issue is resolved.

It hasn’t mattered this season whether Moore or Cutler is under center. Both players have underperformed and made it tough for the Dolphins to win consistently.

Matt Moore threw a pair of interceptions in Sunday's loss to New England. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Overall, Miami played hard Sunday and gave New England problems. For example, the Dolphins had eight hits on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and made the future Hall of Famer uncomfortable at times. Miami’s defense recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. It also intercepted Brady in the first half.

But Moore’s shaky play, which included two interceptions, prevented it from being a closer game. Moore had a Cutler-like moment before halftime when the Dolphins were driving, and he threw an ill-timed interception in the end zone. That took much-needed points off the board. Moore’s pass protection also was bad, as Miami’s offensive line allowed seven sacks to New England (9-2), which is well on its way to another AFC East title.

The Dolphins are now 0-9 at Gillette Stadium since 2009.

What it means: The Dolphins are closer to being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. At 4-7, they must run the table to have a chance, and there has been no evidence of that possibility. The final five games will be interesting from the standpoint of finding out which players will continue to perform under dire circumstances. The Dolphins must find out who will be part of their plans in 2018.

What I liked: Unlike in previous weeks, you could not question the Dolphins’ effort. Miami played hard for most of the game and simply ran into a superior opponent. Turnovers and mistakes by the Dolphins made the difference. The Patriots feast on other teams’ mistakes, and the Dolphins gifted New England extra opportunities with a big interception before halftime, penalties and a key fumble by running back Kenyan Drake in the third quarter.

What I didn’t like: It’s no secret Miami has struggled with slow starts this season. The Patriots took advantage of it and ran a fake punt on their first possession to jump-start their offense. New England’s Nate Ebner ran for 14 yards on fourth-and-8 to set up a touchdown run by Rex Burkhead. The Patriots also scored a touchdown on their next drive with tight end Rob Gronkowski’s 5-yard catch to go up 14-0 after the first quarter. Miami never led in the game and didn’t give itself much of a chance.

Fantasy fallout: The Dolphins have looked for consistency in the running game since trading former starter Jay Ajayi in October to the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami turned to veteran backup Damien Williams but may have lost him for a significant period. Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter and was carted off the field. Drake was the only healthy and active running back in the second half and should get more carries moving forward.

McCain ejected: Dolphins nickel cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected in the third quarter for throwing a punch at Patriots receiver Danny Amendola. McCain was upset as he exited Gillette Stadium, as he was having one of his better games before the ejection. He picked off Brady in the second quarter and had two tackles and one pass defense.

What’s next: The Dolphins are home the next two weeks. First, they will host the Denver Broncos and head coach Vance Joseph, who served as Miami’s defensive coordinator a year ago. Then, Miami will host Brady and the Patriots as they face them for the second time in three weeks.