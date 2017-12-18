Dolphins' ride on the Jay Cutler roller-coaster will end in disappointment

One week after throwing three touchdowns, Dolphins QB Jay Cutler tossed three interceptions in their 24-16 loss to the Bills. (1:02)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler took full responsibility for his three-interception performance in Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Three turnovers,” a disappointed Cutler said. “I’m responsible for all three, no matter what the situation was.”

If the past two weeks confirmed anything, it’s that the Dolphins this season closely followed the same inconsistent path of their starting quarterback.

Last week, Cutler was phenomenal. He carved up the defending champion New England Patriots on Monday Night Football to the tune of three touchdowns in a Miami win. When Cutler plays that well, the Dolphins are capable of beating anyone.

However, Cutler took major steps backward on Sunday in what was a must-win game for Miami (6-8). Cutler prevented the Dolphins from making any kind of second-half comeback and all but ended their chances of making the postseason. In addition to the three interceptions, Cutler also had a pair of likely picks dropped by the Bills; and he fumbled four times, as well -- although all were recovered by Miami.

After this loss, the best the Dolphins can finish is 8-8 and revert to a spoiler role in the final two weeks.

“It’s a great locker room. I don’t think we’re going to have any issues with guys shutting it down,” Cutler said. “We’ve been in a few games where we’ve been two scores out and guys find ways to go out there and make some plays. As long as they let us play, we’ll be ready.”

Cutler earned the “Good Jay, Bad Jay” moniker for his inconsistency in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. We saw some of that this season, which could be his last with Miami.

The Dolphins must make a decision at quarterback, and Cutler, who was coerced out of retirement to sign a one-year, $10 million contract, doesn’t appear part of the plan. His inconsistency is one of the primary reasons Cutler has a sub-.500 record (74-77) as a starter. The Dolphins cannot afford to go that route for another season -- and certainly not at that price.

Miami is more likely to stick with former starter Ryan Tannehill, who is recovering from knee surgery, or go in a different direction via the draft or free agency. The Dolphins have surrounding talent but need a quarterback who is steady on a weekly basis.

The Dolphins rolled the dice and tried the Cutler roller-coaster this season. There were a few highs, such as the victory versus the Patriots last week; but overall, he didn’t take Miami where it wanted to go.