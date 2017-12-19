The five ways Dolphins (6-8) can still make the playoffs

The Miami Dolphins lost an important road game Sunday to the Buffalo Bills in an effort to keep their playoff hopes alive. But due to a wild year in the AFC, a 6-8 team like Miami still has a chance to sneak its way into the postseason with a .500 record.

In fact, there are five remaining scenarios entering Week 16 where the Dolphins could make the postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Info. All five require Miami winning its final two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills.

Here is a breakdown of each playoff scenario for Miami:

Miami wins last two and Buffalo (8-6), Baltimore (8-6) and Tennessee (8-6) all lose out.

Miami wins last two and two of Buffalo/Baltimore/Tennessee lose out, plus Los Angeles Chargers (7-7) win out, plus Kansas City (8-6) loses out.

Miami wins last two and Baltimore and Tennessee lose out, plus Chargers lose one game.

Miami wins last two and Buffalo and Tennessee lose out, plus Oakland (6-8) and Chargers lose one game.

Miami wins last two and Baltimore and Buffalo lose out, Oakland and Chargers lose one game.

It is surprising the Dolphins still have so many possibilities of making the playoffs when, at best, they can finish with an 8-8 record. However, Miami has zero chance unless it takes care of business, first and foremost by upsetting Kansas City on the road this Sunday.

The Chiefs have a lot to play for. They can clinch the AFC West and a home playoff game by beating Miami. The Dolphins currently are 10-point underdogs in that game.