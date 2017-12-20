Mike Pouncey on pace for first 16-game season since 2012

DAVIE, Fla. -- Consider Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey a bit superstitious when it comes to potentially playing all 16 games this season.

"Honestly, I don't want to think about it until I make all 16," he said recently. "Until then, I won't be satisfied."

Pouncey is on track to accomplish the feat, which he hasn't done since 2012. The former Pro Bowl center has started all 14 games for the Dolphins this season after being unable to avoid the injury bug the previous five seasons. He is coming off back-to-back seasons of major hip surgery but hasn't shown any effects of the injuries.

Mike Pouncey has started every game for the Dolphins this season. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Pouncey is expected to make his 15th consecutive start Sunday when the Dolphins (6-8) travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-6), a game that has playoff implications for both teams.

Miami, despite its sub-.500 record, needs the win to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. The Dolphins still have five ways to make the playoffs, but every scenario involves them running the table in the final two games. For Kansas City, it can clinch the AFC West and a home playoff game with a win Sunday. Therefore, expect a physical game in the trenches with Pouncey at the center of it.

In addition to being available for every game, Pouncey also has rarely missed practice time, which helps both his play on the field and durability.

"I think he's just worked extremely hard every day," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said. "I mean, I don't remember the last time I hadn't seen him here trying to do something. He doesn't need anybody to tell him what to do. He's going to be in here on his own. This means a lot to him. He wants to be out there for his teammates every snap and he's had the right mindset this year."

Pouncey's work ethic and energy quickly made him a favorite of Gase and the coaching staff. The center also is a team captain and one of the key cogs behind Miami's success recently running the football. Dolphins second-year running back Kenyan Drake has rushed for 312 yards over the past three games. Miami is 2-1 in that span.

"He's just trying to be a guy that we can count on every week," Gase said of Pouncey. "I'm sure he hasn't felt 100 percent or great all of the time and he just keeps plugging along and trying to do everything he can to help us win."