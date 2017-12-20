        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Dolphins have one Pro Bowler but Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Cam Wake snubbed

          8:37 PM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The Miami Dolphins had one player named to the Pro Bowl. Here’s a look at who was selected and who wasn’t selected:

          SELECTIONS

          Reshad Jones, safety, second Pro Bowl: Jones remains Miami’s most versatile defensive player. He is second on the team in tackles (99), second in interceptions (two) and also has a half sack. Jones can play in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage.

          SNUBS

          Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle: Suh is having his best season in Miami. Despite constant double teams, Suh leads the Dolphins in tackles for loss (eight), forced fumbles (two) and is second in sacks (4.5). Suh also doesn’t get enough credit for his stamina. Two weeks ago he played all 61 defensive snaps in a win over the New England Patriots.

          Jarvis Landry, wide receiver: Landry set an NFL record for the most receptions in the first four seasons (386) to start a career. His 98 catches and career-high eight touchdowns should have been enough to make his third straight Pro Bowl. However, Landry could get in as a top alternate.

          Cameron Wake, defensive end: Wake leads Miami with nine sacks and is on pace to become the 11th player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks at age 35 or older. Wake also will be a top alternate.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.