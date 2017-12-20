Dolphins have one Pro Bowler but Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Cam Wake snubbed

The Miami Dolphins had one player named to the Pro Bowl. Here’s a look at who was selected and who wasn’t selected:

SELECTIONS

Reshad Jones, safety, second Pro Bowl: Jones remains Miami’s most versatile defensive player. He is second on the team in tackles (99), second in interceptions (two) and also has a half sack. Jones can play in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage.

Reshad Jones was Miami's lone Pro Bowl selection. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

SNUBS

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle: Suh is having his best season in Miami. Despite constant double teams, Suh leads the Dolphins in tackles for loss (eight), forced fumbles (two) and is second in sacks (4.5). Suh also doesn’t get enough credit for his stamina. Two weeks ago he played all 61 defensive snaps in a win over the New England Patriots.

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver: Landry set an NFL record for the most receptions in the first four seasons (386) to start a career. His 98 catches and career-high eight touchdowns should have been enough to make his third straight Pro Bowl. However, Landry could get in as a top alternate.

Cameron Wake, defensive end: Wake leads Miami with nine sacks and is on pace to become the 11th player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks at age 35 or older. Wake also will be a top alternate.