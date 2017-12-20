Dolphins put Julius Thomas, Jermon Bushrod on IR

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins placed starting tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod on injured reserve on Wednesday with a pair of foot injuries.
Thomas was brought to Miami in a trade this offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round pick. He was expected to bring a significant red-zone threat to the Dolphins but finished with 41 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
Bushrod spent the past two years with the Dolphins as a free-agent pickup and started both seasons. He missed the past four games.
The Dolphins (6-8), who remain mathematically alive for the postseason, will travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-6) on Sunday. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West and a home playoff game with a win over Miami.