Dolphins lose to Chiefs, cement first losing season under Adam Gase

One year ago, the Miami Dolphins were hot playoff contenders on the rise under first-year coach Adam Gase.

A year later, the Dolphins (6-9) are sputtering toward the finish and have cemented their first losing season under Gase.

A lot can change quickly in the NFL. The Dolphins faced that harsh reality Sunday as a 29-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs officially eliminated Miami from playoff contention.

The Dolphins lost their second straight game and have dropped seven of their past nine overall. It is a stark contrast from last season, when Miami won nine of its last 11 to make the playoffs.

This season, the Dolphins never had the look of a playoff team. They lacked discipline and playmakers on both sides of the football, couldn't overcome penalties, and quarterback Jay Cutler isn't good enough to carry the team. Kansas City (9-6) exposed many of those issues again Sunday.

The Dolphins finish 2-6 on the road this season, and their last road victory was Oct. 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.

What it means: The season is over for Miami, but the team has one game left to play. The Dolphins were unable to build off last season's playoff appearance, which leads to an interesting question: Was this year an accurate representation of where Miami stands or did several bad breaks, including the loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, hold the team back from repeat success?

What I liked: The Dolphins moved the ball well offensively Sunday. They had a good game plan against the Chiefs, which included a lot of crossing routes and misdirections. But turnovers and settling for field goals kept the game out of reach. With five catches Sunday, receiver Jarvis Landry also went over 100 receptions in a season for the second time in his four-year career. This also is a contract year for Landry, who increased his price tag with production.

What I didn't like: The Dolphins failed to stop Kansas City's big-play threats. During the week, Miami talked about preventing Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt from making big plays. And yet, that trio hurt the Dolphins on Sunday. Hill finished with 109 receiving yards, which included a 51-yard catch that set up a first-half touchdown. Kelce and Hunt both had touchdowns in Kansas City's victory, which clinched the AFC West title for the Chiefs. Ball security also was an issue for the Dolphins, who lost two fumbles (Landry, Kenny Stills) and fumbled three times total.

Fantasy fallout: Dolphins second-year receiver Jakeem Grant was a fantasy sleeper Sunday. He recorded his first 100-yard game of his career with four receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The Dolphins have gradually increased their offensive package for Grant, who is arguably the fastest player on the team.

Homecoming for Harris: Dolphins rookie first-round pick Charles Harris played in his hometown of Kansas City for the first time as a pro. The defensive end grew up in Kansas City and went to school at Missouri. Harris said last week that he had approximately 20-25 tickets ordered for family and friends to attend the game. He recorded a sack and two tackles in his homecoming game.

What's next: The Dolphins will host their final game of the season next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It is a rematch of last week's 24-16 loss in Buffalo and a chance for Miami to avoid the season sweep and finish 3-3 in the AFC East.