Chiefs provide a blueprint of what the Dolphins could be

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill streaked past the Miami Dolphins defense twice on Sunday, catching passes of 52 and 33 yards. Kareem Hunt zigged and zagged on the ground to the tune of 91 yards and a touchdown, while Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce caused matchup problems and had a touchdown catch of his own. All this occurred while Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (304 passing yards, one touchdown) orchestrated the offense without major mistakes, and an opportunistic defense played well with a lead.

Kansas City (9-6), which clinched the AFC West and a home playoff game, provided the very blueprint the struggling Dolphins (6-9) should follow to be successful in future seasons. Despite Kansas City’s 29-13 victory over Miami on Sunday, these two teams aren't as far apart as it appeared on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have surrounded a middle-of-the-pack quarterback with star position players such as tight end Travis Kelce and found success. Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Chiefs took the approach of strengthening their pieces around a solid-but-not-great quarterback in Smith. Studs such as Kelce, Hunt and Hill provide the necessary supporting cast to give Kansas City an explosive offense as long as Smith isn’t single-handedly losing games. Playmakers on defense, such as elite cornerback Marcus Peters, give the Chiefs just enough on the other side of the ball. On Sunday, Kansas City forced three fumbles, recovering two, as Miami self-destructed on the road.

The Dolphins should take note of the Chiefs' formula and copy it as early as next season.

Miami doesn’t have a franchise quarterback. Miami’s top option is to turn back to Ryan Tannehill who, like Smith, is a solid-but-not-great quarterback. In fact, Tannehill often draws comparisons to Smith due to their similar arm strength and ability to make plays with their feet.

The Dolphins should focus on continuing to add elite playmakers around their quarterback. They need a major upgrade at tight end -- Julius Thomas, who is on injured reserve, is no Kelce -- and must retain the services of pending unrestricted free agent Jarvis Landry, who has now made more than 100 catches for the second time in four seasons.

Maybe Kenyan Drake is the answer at running back. Similar to Hunt, Drake is explosive, as evident in his 4.8 yards per carry this season. That would be a major plus.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Dolphins also unleashed their version of Hill on Sunday in Jakeem Grant. The second-year receiver had his first 100-yard game, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown. Maybe Grant can develop something like Hill’s consistency in making big plays. It’s not going to happen overnight.

Miami has some talent on defense. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones are among the best at their positions. But more game-changers are needed and should be a focus in the offseason.

The Dolphins are a long way from building a Super Bowl contender. But that doesn’t mean this team is too far from the likes of Kansas City, which is more consistently in the playoffs.