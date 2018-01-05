        <
          Season prediction nearly spot on as Dolphins, Jay Cutler stumble to losing season

          Jan 5, 2018
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
          The Miami Dolphins ended their season Sunday with a loss to the Bills. Here’s a look back at how I predicted their season would unfold.

          My predicted record: 7-9

          Dolphins’ actual record: 6-10

          How I fared: My preseason prediction for the Dolphins was nearly spot on. It was easy to see where this season was headed early in training camp when starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was lost for the year with a left knee injury. Miami turning to Jay Cutler to save its season was a risky proposition. Cutler wasn't a total disaster, but he was predictably inconsistent and that essentially set the tone for the entire team. In fact, there were few consistent players for the Dolphins this season outside of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Miami needs more playmakers moving forward.

