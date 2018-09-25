Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who shined in Week 3

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. However, every week some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup QB who piles up stats or a journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 3’s unheralded ballers, starting with a Nigeria-born Carolina Panthers defender balling out in his first career game and one of the NFL's smallest and fastest players helping to lead Miami to a 3-0 record.

Efe Obada had an interception and sack and received a game ball for his dominating performance in his first NFL game. The story of the Nigeria-born defensive end continues to impress. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Efe Obada, DE, Carolina Panthers

Interception, sack and a game ball in his first career game, a 31-21 win over Bengals

Why it matters: Obada became the first player from the NFL's International Pathway program to make a final roster. He has described a journey from his native Nigeria to the Netherlands to the United Kingdom -- via human traffickers. Then, in England, Obada says he and his sister were abandoned and left homeless. What a NFL debut for a guy who had such a tough path to get here.

Jakeem Grant, WR, Miami Dolphins

2 catches, 70 yards, 2 TDs in 28-20 win over Raiders

Why it matters: Talk about efficiency, Grant played just nine snaps on Sunday but made as big an impact as any Dolphins player. He's one of the NFL's smallest players at 5-foot-7, 169 pounds, but he showed off his 4.3 speed on a 52-yard trick play TD and an 18-yard TD reception on a shovel pass. He's one of the Dolphins' versatile playmakers who have set the stage for a 3-0 start.

Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

13 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a pass breakup in 20-16 loss to Eagles

Why it matters: Leonard should be an early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He leads the NFL in tackles after Week 3 and has consistently been everywhere around the ball. The second-round pick out of South Carolina State has helped a fairly unknown defense compete against top teams. He'll be a core piece for Indy moving forward.

Eli Harold, LB, Detroit Lions

Two sacks in 26-10 win over Patriots

Why it matters: The San Francisco 49ers essentially gave up on Harold -- trading him for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick last month -- and the trade was hard on him. He opened up about mental health struggles. He's balled out since he got to Detroit, adding a much-needed pass rush in the form of three sacks in his last two games.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

Three carries for 39 yards, drew defensive holding call as a receiver in 43-37 OT win over Falcons

Why it matters: Typically players don't get back-to-back appearances on this unheralded ballers list, but we make an exception for versatile third-string QBs who play special-teams. This week Hill shined as a read-option quarterback, getting two third-down conversions in the fourth quarter and adding a 35-yard rush. That played a significant role in a key win for the Saints over a division rival.