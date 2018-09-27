Inside help: Danny Amendola using Patriots-learned lessons

DAVIE, Fla. -- Bravery? Toughness? Confidence? Guts? Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't sure about the most appropriate term to describe what Danny Amendola brings when he fearlessly catches the ball across the middle, but he loves what he brings either way.

Amendola has fit in well with the Dolphins' revamped receiver crew, providing veteran leadership, a knack for clutch plays and epitomizing the selfless mentality that the players in the receivers room have embodied.

"To stand in there and make those catches in tight windows, knowing that you're going to take some punishment afterward, is huge. Some guys can't do it," Tannehill said. "But if you look at Danny, he's a guy who has done it for his whole career and continues to do it. So, yes, it's awesome to have."

Amendola returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday to face the team with which he spent the past five seasons, winning two Super Bowl rings. New England is where he earned the nickname "Playoff Dola" and created long-term relationships with teammates such as Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Amendola says he's "excited to get up there" to New England, but he doesn't expect to be amped up more than normal.

Danny Amendola made a lot of tough catches in tight windows in five seasons with the Patriots, and he has bolstered that reputation with the Dolphins. Tom DiPace/AP Photo

Amendola says he has "no regrets" about how things ended in New England. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins in March when free agency began. He plans to share an embrace with Brady and some other Patriots before or after the game, but he won't let the past consume him.

"Some of the things I learned there, I'll carry with me forever," Amendola said. "What I learned most is how to prepare for a game, what goes into the weekly routine leading into a game and sticking with that mold. I'm just using my preparation skills against them now."

Some of Amendola's preparation skills have rubbed off on Dolphins players, particularly his fellow receivers.

It was common to see Amendola working with young receivers this summer after practice, giving them tips on how to find the weaknesses in zone coverage or the correct hand placement on low passes.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Amendola has played an underrated role in Kenny Stills' development as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver. Stills has a natural respect for Amendola's game and has learned from the Amendola's route running and techniques.

"He's legitimately got pellets on the wall," Gase said. "Everybody knows what he's done in big-time games. Everybody knows what kind of player he is, the intensity he brings and how he practices."

It isn't just a mentorship role for Amendola, either. He leads the Dolphins with 11 receptions through three games this season, and Tannehill mentioned several big plays Amendola made so far this season, plays that other receivers wouldn't have been willing to see through.

On third-and-short in the second quarter of the Dolphins' 20-12 victory over the Jets on Sept. 16, Amendola caught a 14-yard pass on a crossing route despite getting sandwiched by safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Buster Skrine. Adams got the hard, clean-up shot. You could hear the hit from the top of the stadium. Amendola held on to the ball, left the game because of an injury and returned one series later.

On Sunday, Amendola won't directly battle against Brady or Gronk, but he will square off against some defensive backs he practiced against every day in practice. His main challenger probably will be Patriots slot cornerback Jonathan Jones.

"A lot of good players, a lot of fast players," Amendola said, referring to the Patriots' secondary. "They know my moves, too. It's going to be a tough task."

Amendola toed the company line by saying not much will be different this week, except that he'll be on the other side of a familiar sideline. But even he admits it would be sweet to help his new team improve to 4-0, and secure a three-game AFC East lead over the Patriots.