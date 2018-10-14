Welcome to Brocktober: How Osweiler, Wilson revived Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Weird things happen in Brocktober.

The Miami Dolphins' season was on the brink of falling apart, and -- just their luck -- they needed their backup quarterback to save the day. Brock Osweiler responded with a career-high 380 passing yards in a crazy, back-and-forth 31-28 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

It was one of the most exciting games of the season, with dramatic turns for both teams. At several points Sunday, Miami looked down and out.

Chicago had the ball on Miami’s 1-yard line twice, including once midway through the fourth quarter with a chance to go ahead by two touchdowns, and the Dolphins forced a turnover on both occasions.

Miami’s red-zone defense stood on its head, as it has for much of the season. A T.J. McDonald interception and a Robert Quinn forced fumble kept the Dolphins alive.

The Bears (3-2) had a 93.2 percent chance to win the game at one point, per ESPN’s probability index.

Miami starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out 90 minutes before game time with a shoulder injury, which threw a wrench in the Dolphins plans. Betting odds moved to nearly a touchdown in the Bears' favor.

But it’s Brocktober, and weird things happen.

Weird, such as Kenyan Drake overcoming an overtime fumble on the goal line that dropped the Dolphins' win probability from 99.6 percent to 49.9 percent. Drake got a chance for redemption when the Bears' Cody Parker missed a 53-yard field goal, and Drake played a key role in his team's game-winning drive.

Weird, such as Osweiler, a much-maligned backup QB, shaking off interceptions on back-to-back drives to lead several key scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was Osweiler's second career game with three passing touchdowns and his first since 2015, when he was Peyton Manning's backup in Denver.

To be fair, Albert Wilson did most of the work.

Wilson had six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He’s one of the NFL’s best yards-after-catch receivers, and it showed Sunday, most notably when he broke off a 75-yard touchdown, making six Bears defenders miss.

There was a lot of talk this summer about Wilson’s role in the Dolphins' offense. It seemed unclear with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola emerging as starters. But coach Adam Gase had a plan for Wilson, and it has shown up big-time this season.

Wilson became the first player in the NFL with multiple 70-yard receiving touchdowns this season.

This Dolphins team keeps fighting. They’re 4-2, still atop the AFC East and showing that they can overcome a lot.