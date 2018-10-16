Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who shined in Week 6

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, however, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or a journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 6's unheralded ballers, starting with the pleasant weather of Brocktober in Miami and the early Thanksgiving feast that a Ravens fourth-year DE and his homies got on the Titans.

Career-high 380 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs in 31-28 OT win over the Bears

Why it matters: Brocktober is back! Osweiler didn't learn he was starting for an injured Ryan Tannehill until Sunday morning, and he performed like a pro, staying within himself to help Miami knock off the Bears and their top-five defense. He led multiple scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime to tie or take the lead. Albert Wilson gave him a huge helping hand with 138 yards after catches, but more than a few QBs would have lost that game. Osweiler will be Miami's starter until Tannehill is ready to return, so Brocktober could continue.

Three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss in 21-0 win over Titans

Why it matters: It was a sack feast for the Ravens, who notched 11 against a Titans offense that couldn't get its feet out of the mud. Smith had three and was a nightmare for Marcus Mariota all day. Baltimore has long been built on its defense, but this group might be its best in a while. They are allowing just 12.8 points per game, fewest in the NFL by 4.4 (!!) points. They are in the top three in passing defense, rushing defense, total defense and forced fumbles as well. Big pass-rush days, like the one Smith had, are a big reason why.

97-yard kickoff return that set up Chiefs TD in 43-40 loss to Patriots

Why it matters: The rookie sixth-round pick out of Central Arkansas was promoted to kick returner after De'Anthony Thomas re-fractured his leg last week. Smith took advantage of the opportunity, tightroping the sideline on a return that would have been a TD without the hustling shoestring tackle of Devin McCourty. Smith took the Chiefs to the Patriots' 3-yard line and set up a Patrick Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill short touchdown pass that put Kansas City ahead 33-30 in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs have one of the NFL's best special-teams units.

Tremon Smith's 9️⃣7️⃣ yard kickoff return that set up the touchdown. ⚡️💨 pic.twitter.com/3oARKvyCv0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 15, 2018

Trent Williams, LT, Washington

Caught a fumble and gained 8 yards to set up a 56-yard field goal in a 23-17 win over Panthers

Why it matters: Williams is one of the NFL's best left tackles. He is not here because of that; we love to see offensive linemen run with the football, and his gain gave Washington just enough room to squeak in a field goal instead of a punt. Carolina had a potential scoring drive at the end of the game, but was forced to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal because of that play.

Set a franchise record with seven field goals (7-for-7), one shy of the NFL record, in a 42-34 win over the Colts

Why it matters: We don't discriminate against kickers here when making the unheralded ballers team, so we'll include one for the second straight week. In a league in which kickers get fired after a rough day, Myers gets credit for setting an NFL record for most field goal yardage in a game with 274. Previous high: 271, by Greg Zuerlein (2017) and Chris Boniol (1996). Both had seven FGs.

NFL Nation reporters John Keim and Rich Cimini contributed to this story.