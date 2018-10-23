Who was that? Unheralded ballers who shined in Week 7

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, however, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 7's unheralded ballers, starting with a punt-blocking, quarterback-sacking Rams linebacker and two injury replacements for Pro Bowl-caliber NFC cornerbacks stepping up huge.

Two sacks and a blocked punt in 39-10 victory over 49ers

Why it matters: There is a lot of attention placed on the big-name stars on the Rams' offense and defense, but there are many others making huge impacts and doing some of the dirty work. Littleton blocked his second punt of the season, which the Rams recovered for a safety. He also feasted on C.J. Beathard, recording two sacks.

Interception replacing Xavier Rhodes in 37-17 win over Jets

Why it matters: The Vikings have been decimated at cornerback this season, losing Mike Hughes, Trae Waynes and Rhodes. Guys like Hill have been called upon to step up, and they have shined. Hill's interception came on his first play after taking over for the injured Rhodes, derailing a promising Jets drive and leading to a Minnesota touchdown.

Interception replacing Aqib Talib in 39-10 victory over 49ers

Why it matters: Hill bounced back from a rough outing against the Broncos to intercept a pass from Beathard. He jumped the route and caught the ball as he went to the ground. Teammates yelled, “Get up, return it!" As Talib continues to sit on injured reserve, the Rams will need Hill to continue to step up.

Two receiving TDs in 32-21 win over Dolphins

Why it matters: Roberts was a huge red zone threat for Detroit, providing another offensive option for a Lions team with plenty of them. He could become the tight end the Lions need to have a complete offense.

Dominated as a blocker, including a significant contribution on two TDs in 38-31 win over Bears

Why it matters: Allen assumed the top spot on the depth chart with Rob Gronkowski out and played a season-high 55 offensive snaps. Tom Brady credited Allen's block for setting up James White's second TD catch, and Allen also was involved in a critical block on Cordarrelle Patterson's 95-yard kickoff return for a score.

