Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who shined in Week 8

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, however, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 8's unheralded ballers, starting with a big day from the Colts' finally healthy and productive featured running back and a pick-six that helped the Saints get redemption over the Vikings:

25 carries, 132 rushing yards and 2 TDs in 42-28 win over Raiders

Why it matters: The Colts spent the entire offseason looking for dependable running backs, and hoped one would eventually rise to be the guy. Mack, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of South Florida, was the favorite for this role before missing four games with a hamstring injury. He's looked strong recently, however, becoming the first Colts running back to rush for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games since Joseph Addai in 2007. Mack looks like a true RB1 for the Colts, and maybe for fantasy football owners, too.

Pick-six redemption in 30-20 win over the Vikings

Why it matters: Williams made the game-changing pick-six of Kirk Cousins midway through the third quarter to send Saints fans home happy this time, after the disastrous playoff loss in January. Williams had been picked on by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen for much of the day, but he went from goat to hero with the interception on a short route after Diggs stopped running. Williams began the season as a backup but now is the Saints' nickel cornerback, contributing to a steadily improving defense.

Forced fumble and recovery on kickoff late in fourth quarter to secure 29-27 win over Packers

Why it matters: Wilson denied Aaron Rodgers a chance to put together one of his now-expected two-minute comeback drives. Hanging on to a two-point lead with 2:09 left, Wilson forced a Ty Montgomery fumble on a kickoff return and allowed Todd Gurley to run the clock out. That play could have been the difference between keeping the Rams undefeated and a Rodgers comeback. Wilson has primarily been a special-teamer since Mark Barron's return from injury, yet he made a huge splash Sunday. “They left me unblocked and I had to make them pay for it,” Wilson said.

11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 37-34 win over Buccaneers

Why it matters: Cincinnati's defense forced enough turnovers to knock Jameis Winston out of the game, and maybe out of a starting job. Evans got the Bengals' third interception, taking advantage of an overthrow. Evans, a 2017 sixth-round pick, had carved out a significant defensive role before losing playing time when Vontaze Burfict returned from injury. Now with Burfict injured again, Evans is showing why he deserves to be on the field long-term. He made a splash as a pass-rusher and tackler, too.

2.5 sacks in 20-13 win over Giants

Why it matters: In a tight defensive battle, Ioannidis had the most fun getting after Eli Manning. He got his career-high 2.5 sacks by bull-rushing his man effectively. He hit his "flossin'" dance after the sacks, too. Washington is putting together a strong defensive line, led by bigger names than Ioannidis, and quietly leads the way in a lackluster NFC East thus far. If this defensive line keeps playing this well, Ioannidis will have many more opportunities to dance.

NFL Nation reporters Mike Triplett, Mike Wells and Lindsey Thiry contributed to this story.