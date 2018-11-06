Who was that?!? Sneaky good performances that mattered in Week 9

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. Every week, however, some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup quarterback who piles up stats or the journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 9's unheralded ballers, starting with the Panthers' second-year explosive receiver who is showing why he needs the ball in his hands:

33-yard rushing TD and 19-yard receiving TD in 42-28 win over Bucs

Why it matters: The biggest highlight was the 33-yard rushing touchdown on which he covered 103.9 yards, reversing field and trying to find a lane. Samuel converted his three touches into 58 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel is one of the Panthers' best playmakers, and they need to continue to find ways to feed him the rock.

2.5 sacks in 34-3 win over Raiders

Why it matters: The 49ers aren't going anywhere this season, but their defense has made significant splashes recently. Marsh was picked up off waivers from the Patriots last year, and the fifth-year pro had the best game of his career Thursday, feasting on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Forced fumble in 31-17 win over the Packers

Why it matters: It was a 17-17 game with the Packers driving at the start of the fourth quarter when Guy made arguably the play of the game, forcing a fumble. The Patriots scored off the turnover, and the entire game turned on that play. The Patriots again look like the AFC favorites, and a surging defense to complement their offense is a big reason for that.

Two third-down catches and a fourth-down catch, two of the three for first downs, in 24-9 win over Lions

Why it matters: Beebe was a Saturday call-up because of Stefon Diggs' injury, and he made several big catches in his first NFL game. He won his roster spot after a rookie tryout earlier this offseason and has impressed the Vikings consistently in practices on the scout team. Sunday was his chance for the big show, and he didn't disappoint.

Backup offensive linemen allowed no pressures on Patrick Mahomes in 37-21 win over the Browns

Why it matters: Let's show some offensive line love for Reiter and Wylie, the Chiefs' backup center and guard, who gave Mahomes a clean pocket in the middle. They paved the way for 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a 5.8 yards-per-carry average.

NFL Nation reporters David Newton, Mike Reiss, Courtney Cronin and Adam Teicher contributed to this story.