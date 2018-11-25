Watch: Dolphins' Leonte Carroo leaps high for catch, scores 74-yard TD

INDIANAPOLIS -- Miami Dolphins receiver Leonte Carroo should be a top contender for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown "You Got Mossed" segment after his highlight 74-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Tannehill late in the second quarter of Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill scrambled to his right to keep the play alive, pointed to Carroo and launched a deep ball across the field to him about 45 yards in the air. Carroo did the rest of the work, leaping higher than Colts cornerback Pierre Desir to catch the pass and jogged to the end zone for the touchdown.

The Dolphins desperately needed the deep ball to return to their offense, and Tannehill's return (he missed the past five games with a right shoulder capsule injury) is starting to bring it back. Tannehill is 11-of-15 for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Miami is tied at 14 all with Indianapolis at halftime.