Watch: Ryan Tannehill catches TD pass, a throwback to college

The Miami Dolphins sparked their struggling offense right before halftime Sunday by pulling out their version of the Philly Special setting up a Kenny Stills-to-Ryan Tannehill touchdown.

Tannehill handed the ball off to Kenyan Drake, who ran to the left side of the field and pitched to Stills. The veteran receiver, running back toward the right, found Tannehill open in the flat near the end zone. Tannehill made a diving catch and slid into the end zone.

It was Tannehill’s third career NFL reception and first touchdown. It’s also noteworthy that Tannehill played receiver at Texas A&M before finishing his college career as a quarterback.

Three Dolphins receivers (Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, Stills) have thrown a touchdown pass this season, the most for one team in NFL history. No other team has had two receivers throw a touchdown this season.

Two plays later, Dolphins safety Reshad Jones had a pick-six off Josh Allen to tie the game at 14 heading into halftime.