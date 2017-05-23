(New) leaders of the Pack? Mike McCarthy seeks veterans who'll 'step up'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- As the Green Bay Packers kicked off organized team activity practices on Monday, Mike McCarthy began his search for new leaders. And as he begins prepping for his 12th season as the Packers’ coach, this isn’t the first time he’s been through that process.

But it may be the most challenging.

McCarthy watched Pro Bowl right guard T.J. Lang, likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass-rusher Julius Peppers and do-everything defensive back Micah Hyde all leave via free agency in March. While general manager Ted Thompson did alter his usual modus operandi by signing several veteran free agents -- tight end Martellus Bennett, guard Jahri Evans and defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois among them -- figuring out just who will join quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a team leader will be a process.

He still has Aaron Rodgers (12), but Packers coach Mike McCarthy will have to find new leadership following the departures of several veterans via free agency. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

“The void is there. That doesn’t go away real fast. I think we all realize that,” McCarthy said in an interview with ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch late last week. “Not only what they do on the field, but really what they do every day. These are good people and you enjoy being around them [because] they bring a level of leadership.

“Leadership has been the biggest challenge in my career here, being a young team [every year].”

Both McCarthy and Rodgers were said to be displeased that the Packers didn’t make offers to Peppers and Hyde and made what one player called a “beyond disrespectful” low-ball offer to Lang, who left for a three-year, $28.5 million deal ($19 million guaranteed) with his hometown Detroit Lions. While the Packers’ draft-and-develop roster-building approach often results in veteran departures, both men seemed more troubled by this year’s losses than in past years.

“When you lose veteran players, it’s a catch-your-breath moment [of], ‘OK, here we go again,’” McCarthy said. “And the two-, three-, four-, five-year guys have to step up.

“I think pro football is made up of three types of players. You have good players. You don’t get in this league if you’re not a good player. [Then] you have good players who have great moments. And you have great players. And I think every player falls in one of those three categories. Your great players make the players around them better, and to get to that, obviously, there’s a level of leadership that goes with that.”

Podcast: Mike McCarthy Packers head coach Mike McCarthy sat down with Wilde and Tausch at The Tundra Trio in Green Bay. Listen

While Rodgers is the unquestioned team leader, Lang and fellow Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, who was unceremoniously dumped at the end of training camp last year, were well-respected veteran voices on that side of the locker room, and now both are gone. Peppers, while understated in his leadership approach, spoke up when necessary and was revered by defensive players. Hyde was a glue-type player in the secondary, where the team’s young corners suffered through injuries and inconsistent play last season.

Both McCarthy and Rodgers cited Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who is entering his fourth season, as a player who has emerged as a clear leader in the locker room and on the field. Beyond him, it’s unclear which younger players are primed for such a role.

“The tough part is, as you get older in this league and you see guys leave, and you have to ask why, a lot. It’s tough to lose veteran leadership -- Julius, T.J., Micah, [fullback] John Kuhn last year,” Rodgers explained following the Wisconsin Sports Awards earlier this month. “We’ve replaced them, but the leadership part is tough, and I think that’s an undervalued part of our league that we need guys to step up.

“I’m proud of Ha Ha, because I think he’s really stepped up and can be one of those guys. ... But the exciting thing is, you don’t know. You’re not sure what’s going to happen.”

In an effort to promote camaraderie and perhaps recruit some defensive players into leadership positions, veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels organized a group dinner last week, one that was attended by 22 players from his side of the ball. While he was hoping for better attendance -- “I think we have 40 guys on defense, so we have to make sure we get all 40 guys next time,” he said. -- Daniels said such get-togethers are most important when the locker room leadership structure is in flux.

“What it really does is it brings the young guys in and shows them this is the culture that we have, this is the standard, this is what’s expected of you when you step into that leadership role,” Daniels said. “It’s great for the team bonding, it’s great for the chemistry.

“Everyone has to take ownership, everyone has to take responsibility. The playbook only takes you so far. It’s definitely a players game and you have to take ownership.”

Thank you @mikedaniels for taking the defense out to dinner if it's FREE ITS MEEEEEEE‼️‼️ #GOPACKGO #GOD100 🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀 A post shared by Haha Clinton-Dix (@_ha21) on May 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

That’s especially true with leadership, as McCarthy admitted he can’t just pick new leaders after losing Lang and Peppers. Rather, players have to be drawn to such roles and fill them within the confines of their personalities. A lead-by-example player won’t ring true if he suddenly steps out of character and tries to be a rah-rah vocal guy rallying the troops.

“You can’t assign leadership. You can’t say, ‘Hey, he’s a leader now,’” McCarthy said. “No one is going to respect a guy if he’s not playing at a high level or doing something to make them say, ‘Hey, I’m going to follow that guy.’ You can’t appoint it. I’ve been around that [approach], seen it attempted. Does not work over the long term. May work over the short term. Don’t believe in it.

“I would not say to [a player], ‘I need more from you.’ I just want you to do more within your personality. Because it has to be within the guy’s personality and his everyday operation. ... To me, it’s all about your energy and the more you can get it to flow and connect, that’s part of the process. And that’s how you win championships.”

Editor’s note: Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Wisconsin and hosts “Wilde & Tausch” with former Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays on ESPN Milwaukee and ESPN Madison.