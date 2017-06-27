Lesson learned, Packers' Corey Linsley follows plan to be ready for camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Corey Linsley learned his lesson the hard way, so the Green Bay Packers don’t have to worry about their starting center doing something stupid -- his word -- between now and the start of training camp.

That’s how Linsley views the mistake he made last offseason, when -- after sitting out all of the team’s organized activities and mandatory minicamp with a torn hamstring -- he started feeling better around the Fourth of July holiday and decided to start pushing his still-healing hamstring so he’d be ready for the start of camp.

While Linsley's heart was in the right place, his hamstring wound up displaced -- torn again, forcing him to miss all of training camp and start of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. After eight weeks on the PUP list -- watching JC Tretter replace him in the starting lineup -- Linsley was finally activated in early November and was fortunate to get his job back after Tretter went down with a knee injury.

The Packers don't have to worry about Corey Linsley making the same mistake he made last offseason. He expects to be ready for the start of camp. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

Now, Linsley is coming back from offseason ankle surgery. After once again sitting out OTAs and minicamp, he promises not to get fooled by his body again, even though he claims his ankle feels great.

Asked at the end of minicamp if he thinks Linsley will be ready for training camp, coach Mike McCarthy replied, “I would think so. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be unless he has some type of setback.”

You know, like last year. And the Packers cannot afford a repeat of that.

Why? Camp begins on July 27, and Green Bay no longer has the luxury of having two starting-caliber centers on its roster, with Tretter departing for the Cleveland Browns in free agency. While versatile backup Don Barclay took most of the first-team snaps at center during the offseason program, he’s also a backup at guard and tackle, and Linsley is the clear-cut starter entering his fourth season.

“I just have to continue to follow the plan, whereas last year I maybe didn’t,” Linsley said, following the team’s final practice last week. “I was trying to go ahead of the plan because I thought I was ahead of it, instead of just trusting the process that the trainers and the strength coaches had given me. I was trying to beat it, like the tough guy I am. I was trying to get ahead of it. And I ended up behind. Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan.”

It's also a critical year for Linsley, who started as a rookie in 2014 and quickly won over quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal and the Packers could be looking to lock him up long term, just as they did with now-departed veteran guards T.J. Lang and Josh Sitton when they approached the end of their rookie contracts. The team also signed left tackle David Bakhtiari to an extension on the eve of last year’s regular-season opener.

Linsley said his ankle injury actually dates back to 2015, when he missed three games after a high ankle sprain. Doctors believe it contributed to last year’s hamstring injury, and it wasn’t until Linsley had surgery after the season that doctors determined why the ankle was bothering him.

“I’m not a doctor so I’m not going to try to explain it, but you had to operate on it to find out exactly what was wrong. I’m thankful that I did operate on it; otherwise, we wouldn’t have figured it out,” Linsley said. “I’m excited to be 100 percent this year.”

During Linsley’s first year in the league (2014), Lang and Sitton were able to adjust to playing alongside a rookie center after only one week of practice time, although they admitted it wasn’t ideal. Last year, while Linsley was sidelined, veteran backup Lane Taylor took Sitton’s left guard spot after Sitton was unexpectedly released at the end of training camp. Now, the Packers are plugging in soon-to-be 34-year-old Jahri Evans, who was signed to replace Lang after the latter joined the Detroit Lions in March.

Linsley said that Evans’ experience -- he’s entering his 12th NFL season and has been named to six Pro Bowl teams -- should make for an easy transition.

“I wasn’t there when Lane made his first start, but it’s easier than bringing in a rookie or a guy who hasn’t played,” Linsley said. “Lane had been with us for four years, so it’s not like it was somebody who didn’t have any experience. Same thing with Jahri. He was telling me about all the centers he played with in New Orleans. He’s had to jell with a ton of centers over the years. So the process I feel like of him jelling with me is going to be relatively easy.”

