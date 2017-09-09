Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's goal: 'Be the best safety in the league'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The way he said it -- so matter-of-factly, not even pausing to contemplate its gravity -- was almost as telling as the actual words.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was in the midst of a thoughtful, informative soliloquy about how the position he plays has evolved into one of the NFL's most vital on the defensive side of the field when he just mentioned, almost casually, this:

“I want to be the best safety in the league.”

For the Green Bay Packers' fourth-year safety, the statement wasn’t meant as some dramatic pronouncement. He doesn’t operate that way. One of his ex-teammates, Datone Jones, spoke upon arriving as the team’s 2013 first-round pick of wanting to be “the best that has ever played the game of football.” He even dared to use his own name in the same sentence as that of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White. After four seasons, Jones had nine sacks to show for his bravado.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix aims to bring his best every time he steps on the field.

For Clinton-Dix, the Packers’ 2014 first-round pick, it’s about what you do, not what you say. Which is why he just continued on his merry conversational way after he’d made his statement. Only when someone asked him to circle back did he delve further into the idea.

Especially this week, he explained, he wants to show what he’s capable of. With the Seattle Seahawks coming to town for the regular-season opener -- with Earl Thomas, the current gold standard NFL safety, with five Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro accolades -- Clinton-Dix sees Sunday as an opportunity to measure up.

“I feel like when I play against their team, I have to showcase my skills and show I am one of the best guys in this league,” Clinton-Dix said. “That's one of the things I always look forward to.”

Clinton-Dix has faced the Seahawks four times before, the first two meetings during his rookie year. In the 2014 season opener, he struggled. In the season-ending NFC Championship Game loss, he had two interceptions but failed to bat down a two-point conversion pass that contributed to the Packers’ inexplicable meltdown and loss -- a play that remains singed in his memory.

"Hold me accountable for this defense. Because I'm going to make sure we're ready to play each and every week." Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Since then, Clinton-Dix has dedicated himself to elevating his game. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season. While at that game, he asked Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller, a five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP, for advice.

“I remember sitting down with Von Miller at the Pro Bowl and I was asking him, ‘What do you do?’ And one thing he told me, ‘Ha, the minute I got out of my exit interview, I was back in the lab, back working out,’” Clinton-Dix said. “So I added [that approach] that to my game.”

For Clinton-Dix, who spent part of his offseason interning for a local judge and continues to pursue his degree in criminal justice from Alabama, that curiosity and inquisitive nature define him. Last year, he sought advice at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from ex-Packers defensive player of the year Charles Woodson, who was at the game as an ESPN analyst and gave him a pep talk. Since then, Clinton-Dix has befriended five-time NFL All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, whom Clinton-Dix has admired since middle school.

“I’ve picked a few brains,” Clinton-Dix said with a chuckle.

And it’s paying off.

“I think the sky is the limit for him,” said Packers safeties coach Darren Perry, who coached eight-time Pro Bowl safety Troy Polamalu in Pittsburgh and three-time Pro Bowler Nick Collins in Green Bay. “He’s going into his fourth year now, and he’s done a lot, but I think he’ll be the first to tell you he’s just kind of scraping the surface. He’s got the work ethic, and he’s certainly got the talent. Now it’ll just be him committing himself to being one of the best. I feel that’s going to be the next challenge for him.”

Added Packers tight end Lance Kendricks, who saw Thomas twice a year during his time with the St. Louis Rams: “He can definitely be that player. He’s really talented, he’s very instinctive. He’s younger, which is great. He has a lot of upside. You just have to work on it. It’s hard to be an Earl Thomas for that long. If anybody can do it, Ha Ha has the potential. I think he’s going to be up there. It’s good to be on the same team as him.”

The Packers view Clinton-Dix as a cornerstone of their team. They picked up his fifth-year option this offseason – the first first-round pick they’ve done that with -- and both sides would like to do a long-term extension. For now, though, he is focused on achieving his goal -- not just talking about it -- and making sure the Packers' defense is good enough to win the Super Bowl.

“Hold me accountable for this defense. Because I’m going to make sure we’re ready to play each and every week,” Clinton-Dix said. “The contract, I know it’s going to come. It’s nothing I’ve ever worried about. Ever since I stepped into this league and realized I can play here and be one of the best players in the league, getting paid has never been on my mind. Because I know it’s going to happen.

“I just have to make sure I keep improving my game in every aspect there is. I’m here trying to be the best safety in this game and I won’t stop until I get there.”

