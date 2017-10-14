Using his 'pretty nice arm,' Davante Adams' toss costs him $6,076

play 0:44 Woody & Herm like Rodgers to lead Pack to victory Darren Woodson and Herm Edwards both agree Aaron Rodgers will guide the Packers to a win over the Vikings.

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers still remembers watching James Jones launch the ball into the stands and thinking, Hey, I wanted that one!

It was October 2011, and Jones had just caught the Green Bay Packers quarterback's 100th career touchdown pass -- and promptly chucked it into the Georgia Dome cheap seats in celebration.

Six years later, Rodgers has now thrown 310 total touchdown passes, and his most recent one -- a 12-yarder to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left in last Sunday's 35-31 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium -- took a similar flight.

This time, Rodgers was OK with not having the ball as a keepsake -- "I've got enough," he said with a smile this week -- but he wondered if Adams might have felt some celebratory remorse.

"He might have wanted to keep that one," Rodgers deadpanned. "For sure."

As it turns out, Adams doesn't want the ball back. He is hoping to get his money back, however.

Davante Adams was fined $6,076 for throwing the ball into the stands after his game-winning touchdown. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Packers receiver said Friday that he doesn't regret his celebration, but he will appeal the $6,076 fine the NFL handed down because of it.

"It's definitely not the right call when you get fined for anything," Adams said. "It was definitely an in-the-moment type thing."

That's what it was for outside linebacker Clay Matthews during a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 at the Metrodome, when he stripped running back Adrian Peterson and returned the fumble 42 yards for a touchdown as a rookie and celebrated by throwing the ball in the stands. Somehow, he said, Packers equipment manager Gordon "Red" Batty retrieved the ball, complete with a concrete scuff mark.

"I don't know how 'Red' got it back," Matthews said, adding that he appealed his fine and had it wiped out with a "Don’t do it again" from the league.

As for Adams' throw in Dallas, Matthews smiled.

"I thought that was pretty cool, actually," Matthews said. "There's no better thing than throwing the ball in the opposing stands. It's like in baseball, where you throw it back [after a home run]."

The NFL doesn’t think it's so cool, actually. Rather, the league views it as a fan safety issue, because when a player unnecessarily throws or kicks a ball into the stands, it creates the potential for crowd-control issues -- from fans knocking over bystanders or jumping or diving on other fans, to fighting over the souvenir and potentially hurting themselves by falling over a railing or ledge. The NFL allows players to hand or toss a ball to a fan near the perimeter of the field without any sort of penalty.

For his part, Adams said his appeal would be heard later this month and admitted he wasn't thinking about any potential dangers -- or fines -- when he did it. He's also OK if whoever caught it, presumably a Cowboys fan, kept it.

"I didn't even look where it went. It was going too far, so I lost track of it," Adams said, proudly. "I've got a pretty nice arm, I'd like to think. It looked good."

