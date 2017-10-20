Packers, Mike McCarthy hoping Brett Hundley has his 'Hasselbauch' moment Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It was Aug. 23, 1999. Monday Night Football on the University of Wisconsin campus. Eight plays into an otherwise meaningless preseason Super Bowl XXXII rematch between the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

Pass-rusher John Mobley had just come charging through the left side of the line, untouched. Brett Favre had gotten the ball away, but not without banging his right thumb on Mobley’s shoulder pad, ending his evening but fortunately for the Packers not his season. On the Camp Randall Stadium sideline, the team’s new quarterbacks coach -- a young, 5-o’clock-shadowed fellow named Mike McCarthy -- shouted for the kid with the prematurely receding hairline who was a long shot for the backup job.

Haw-sel-BAUCH!

“I don’t think he’s ever said my name right,” Matt Hasselbeck -- now an ESPN analyst after a 17-year NFL playing career; then a 23-year-old former sixth-round draft pick who’d been on the practice squad the previous year -- recalled with a laugh this week during an interview on Wilde & Tausch on ESPN Wisconsin.

“‘Haw-sel-BAUCH! Get in there!’ I don’t even know where my mouthpiece was because it was a preseason game, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m playing in the second half.’ And then, boom, you’re in there.”

McCarthy, now in his 12th season as the Packers' head coach, had a flashback this week to that night nearly two decades ago. With two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers out indefinitely after suffering a fractured right collarbone last Sunday at Minnesota -- and after having surgery Thursday to repair it -- McCarthy has spent the past five days getting third-year backup Brett Hundley ready for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.

This will be Hundley’s first NFL start, and while McCarthy and his players have publicly expressed confidence that the 2015 fifth-round pick from UCLA can do more than keep them afloat with Rodgers sidelined -- possibly for the rest of the season -- the truth is that no one really knows how Hundley will fare.

Brett Hundley will be making his first NFL start on Sunday against the Saints, Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

He struggled against the Vikings following Rodgers’ injury, and while he had an impressive preseason as a rookie, he missed most of last summer with an ankle injury, was so-so in exhibition play this year and had completed a not-so-grand total of two regular-season NFL passes before Rodgers went down.

Hasselbeck was similarly inexperienced when he got the call that night in Madison. Although he would dominate the preseason and win the No. 2 job behind Favre that year -- and, in 2001, be traded to the Seattle Seahawks, earning three Pro Bowl nods and leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in the 2005 season -- Hasselbeck was an unproven commodity at the time.

“Putting him in the game, hell, I wasn't sure,” McCarthy confessed Wednesday. “And he went in there and played lights out -- all the way through the preseason. You go, ‘Hey, this kid's got it.’

“So you have those moments, you go through those times with each and every guy. This game is really Brett's moment. Hopefully, we're standing here Sunday afternoon saying, ‘Hey, this was his moment, too.’”

The Packers can only hope that Hundley delivers the way Hasselbeck did that night. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns (139.0 passer rating) against the Broncos, and he finished the preseason 35-for-51 for 453 yards with an NFL-high nine touchdowns and only one interception (127.7 rating) to beat out former No. 2 overall pick Rick Mirer for the primary backup job behind Favre.

Not bad for a guy who’d spent his rookie year as a scout-team tight end trying to block Reggie White in practice and who’d been told by McCarthy at the start of his second training camp that the deck was stacked against him.

“[McCarthy] says to me, ‘Listen, obviously Brett Favre’s the starter. Rick Mirer is going to be the No. 2 quarterback. We drafted a kid named Aaron Brooks [in the fourth round]. He’s going to be the No. 3 quarterback. There’s really nowhere for you,’” Hasselbeck remembered. “He said, ‘Aaron Brooks was drafted too high, so you’re not going to win the No. 3 job. Your best bet is to win the No. 2 job.' So I’m going from practice-squad tight end essentially to trying to win the job of Brett Favre’s backup. That was a long way to go.

“It was like lifting without a spotter. I remember the first time ever bench-pressed 225 pounds. I didn’t have anyone to spot me. And I was like, ‘I have absolutely no choice but to get this up. I have no choice. Otherwise, the consequences are real bad.’ That’s kind of how I felt going into that preseason. ‘I have no choice but to win this job. Otherwise, I’m out of a job.’”

Although Hasselbeck would have another impressive summer the following year, he never got the chance behind Favre, who holds the NFL record for consecutive starts (321, including playoffs), to do what Hundley will do Sunday: start a regular-season game.

Matt Hasselbeck came in for an injured Brett Favre during a preseason game in August 1999. AP Photo/Morry Gash

The closest Hasselbeck came was in 2000, when Favre was knocked out of a game at Tampa Bay with a severe ankle injury -- Hasselbeck rallied the Packers from a 14-3 deficit to a 15-14 lead before they lost 20-15 -- and was not expected to play the next week against Indianapolis.

“I got 100 percent of the snaps until Friday. I was told Friday, ‘Hey, you’re going to start. Brett’s in a walking boot. He’s not able to play,’” Hasselbeck said. “None of the coaches knew. I don’t even know if the trainers knew. Brett comes out with like a size 15 shoe on his hurt foot and a size 14 shoe on his good foot and he practiced on Friday. I was like, “Uh, OK. I guess you’re going to play this week.’ That was just Brett. He found a way. That’s obviously not the case here. Everyone knows that Aaron Rodgers is out this week and he’s not playing.”

While Rodgers hasn’t been as fortunate as his predecessor, he’s also been very durable. Sunday’s game will mark just the ninth start he has missed due to injury since taking over as the starter in 2008, having sat out a 2010 game with a concussion and seven games in 2013 when he fractured his left collarbone.

In the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013, the Packers went 2-4-1, but they didn’t have a backup with Hundley’s experience in their system back then.

That year, they signed No. 2 Seneca Wallace and No. 3 Scott Tolzien the week of the regular-season opener. When Wallace suffered a season-ending groin injury in his first start and Tolzien was up and down in his two starts, McCarthy went to Matt Flynn, Rodgers’ backup from 2008 through 2011 who’d serendipitously been cut by the Buffalo Bills the week of Wallace’s injury.

Flynn went 2-2-1 in the five games he played. The Packers are hoping Hundley can fare even better -- and certainly better than he did against the Vikings last Sunday. A "Hasselbauch" type of performance would be ideal.

“I think they see a bright future in [Hundley]. They’ve invested in him for three years now,” Hasselbeck said. “I think they’re probably a little surprised he seemed unprepared when he hopped into that game against the Vikings. ... But that’s a lot to ask of someone. I know that just being on teams that when a star player goes down, sometimes it can suck the wind out of the sails of the entire team and even the quarterback.

“That’s a tough way to start. I think given a week of practice, everyone can kind of settle down, take a deep breath. I expect him to do better.”

Editor’s note: Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for ESPN Wisconsin and hosts Wilde & Tausch with former Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays on ESPN Milwaukee and ESPN Madison.