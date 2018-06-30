Examining the Jabari Parker decision

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks offseason is incredibly simple, but also terrifyingly complex.

As the offseason gets underway, the Bucks have nine players – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, Thon Maker, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell, D.J. Wilson – on guaranteed contracts for the upcoming season. They have two more players – Malcolm Brogdon and Tyler Zeller – on non-guaranteed deals. They also own the rights to their first round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo for a grand total of 12 filled roster spots. The NBA mandates teams fill 13 roster spots and allows them to sign up to 15 total players.

The contracts of the 12 players listed above already push the Bucks over the projected salary cap of $101 million for the upcoming season. This would keep the team from offering contracts to free agents outside of salary cap exceptions. The largest of these – the mid-level exception – would allow them to offer up to around $8.5 million (based on cap projections) to one player, or split that money up among multiple players. Scenarios exist where the Bucks could get slightly below the cap, but none of them seem incredibly logical. For all intents and purposes, barring a significant move, the Bucks roster will look like this as free agency gets underway on July 1st.

No matter what happens with Jabari Parker, everything laid out above remains true. While his decision will most greatly affect the trajectory of the franchise going forward, his decision also has little bearing on what the Bucks can do this offseason because of previous salary cap malfeasance.

The Bucks reportedly extended the qualifying offer to Parker on Friday. With that offer extended, the Bucks secure the Right of First Refusal, which means Parker may sign an offer sheet from another team, but Milwaukee can match the offer and keep him in the city where he was originally drafted.

Despite being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker’s value remains incredibly difficult to access. After returning from the first ACL injury he suffered during his rookie season, Parker returned to the floor playing 76 games in his second season before breaking out in his third season.

In the 2016-17 season, Parker averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game before tearing his left ACL for a second time on Feb. 8, 2017 against the Miami Heat. The second tear kept him out for the remainder of the season and held him out of this past season until Feb. 2, 2018 against the New York Knicks. In the 31 games he played, Parker averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 24 minutes per game.

His first playoff series against the Boston Celtics in the first round of this year’s Eastern Conference Playoffs ended up being just another Rorschach test of his NBA future. Games 1 and 2 featured a noticeably disengaged Parker playing some of the worst basketball of his career. Games 3 and 4 featured a motivated Parker, who used the day before Game 3 to call out head coach Joe Prunty about his limited playing time in the first two games, playing the best basketball he’s ever played in the NBA, including a stellar first half of Game 4 featuring strong defensive contributions and 12 points.

At this point, it’s tough to know exactly what Parker can be going forward or how he will fit going forward, but there are a few facts to consider for anyone trying to decide what he will be worth:

The Bucks have been worse defensively with him on the floor than they were with him off the floor every season of his career.

The Bucks have not been better offensively with him on the floor consistently in his four seasons in Milwaukee.

He was one of 13 players to put up at least 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game in the 2016-17 season. 10 players did it this past season.

The two-man pairing of Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to post a positive Net Rating in any season. Net Rating, by season: -6.3 in 2017-18, -1.4 in 2016-17, -1.0 in 2015-16, -5.7 in 2014-15.

Ultimately, the overlap of Parker and Antetokounmpo’s skills might be what makes it most difficult to judge Parker’s potential impact in Milwaukee. Some argue Parker and Antetokounmpo don’t fit together, but that might not be the actual problem. They haven’t fit well together thus far as evidenced by their numbers on the floor together, but they might be able to figure that out.

More difficult though is attempting to figure out how to maximize the talents of each young forward on the same roster. At the moment, each player plays power forward. Antetokounmpo’s skills allow him to cover a couple different positions defensively and Parker’s defensive indifference means there may not be a ton of difference between putting him on a small forward or power forward. In ideal lineups though, both would be the power forward on the floor and that makes for an awkward fit in Milwaukee.

Deciding what Parker might be going forward isn’t easy. After weighing his injury history against his individual production against team performance against his attitude in the playoffs against his potential fit in Milwaukee, it’s nearly impossible to figure out how he might develop if given the chance. Alas, that is exactly what the Bucks have to decide this offseason.

The Bucks have to figure out how they are going to attempt to build a contender going forward and a lot goes into that, but this offseason is about just one decision. It sounds incredibly easy, but it’s hard to imagine something more difficult to figure out.