Even with no division title, trip to Lambeau means plenty for Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The 113th meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will retain some of the trappings that have come with many of the rivals' biggest matchups. Most of the country will see the Saturday afternoon game, as Fox sends its top team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call the game.

Compared to the epic scope of the previous three games that the two teams had played in the past 13 months, though, this matchup could fall a bit flat.

For those of the belief the Vikings were closing the gap on the NFC North's longtime standard-bearers, the last three meetings between Minnesota and Green Bay took on a grandiose feel, almost like set pieces in an epic film.

The Vikings will look to repeat their Week 2 effort in their rematch with the Packers on Saturday.

The first game, played at TCF Bank Stadium last November before commissioner Roger Goodell and a national TV audience, saw the Vikings sporting "Beat Green Bay!" T-shirts and eyeing a two-game lead in the NFC North, only to lose 30-13 to the Packers. In the second game, though, the Vikings won at Lambeau Field for the first time since Brett Favre was their quarterback and snatched an NFC North title away from the Packers in the Sunday night finale of the regular season. And in the Sept. 18 opening of U.S. Bank Stadium -- the Sunday night stage the Vikings wanted for the debut of their new stadium -- Sam Bradford outplayed Aaron Rodgers, and Wisconsin native Trae Waynes rebounded from a difficult night to pick off Rodgers in the closing moments.

The win moved the Vikings to 2-0, and advanced their position as the Packers' new foil in the NFC North. And as the Vikings opened up a two-game lead over the Packers during their bye week, it certainly seemed as though the Christmas Eve matchup might provide the Vikings with another opportunity to distance themselves from the Packers.

Instead, it's the Packers who are still harboring division title hopes, while the Vikings need two wins and an intricate set of breaks just to make the playoffs as a wild card. Their 5-0 start was followed by seven losses in nine games, and their most direct routes to the playoffs were bulldozed in a 34-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

The rivalry, though, remains paramount in the minds of Vikings fans. That alone should compel a better effort from the Vikings than they turned in against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think this game means a lot to everyone in this locker room and everyone in this town," Bradford said. "So, obviously, after last week we need to go out there and play better and play the way we know we can."

When cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was out getting something to eat the day after the Vikings' loss to the Colts, he was recognized by an ardent Vikings fan, whom Munnerlyn initially expected to give him grief.

"He was like, 'We're OK -- we're OK,'" Munnerlyn said. "It was encouraging me to hear him say that. I was sitting there like, 'Wow.' But at the same time, I let him know, 'We can't do that no more. We can't play like we did on Sunday.' I felt like we let him down. We let a lot of folks down. We definitely let ourselves down."

The matchup at Lambeau Field, then, gives the Vikings a chance to reclaim some professional pride, and keep their flickering playoff hopes alive. And, of course, it provides a chance to beat the Packers, which will always mean something.

"It's a fun rivalry," Munnerlyn said. "It's fun to play the game I love, to go out there with these guys in this locker room and play against one of your rivals."