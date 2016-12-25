Vikings' defensive discord raises concerning questions

Mike Zimmer calls out Terence Newman and the other defensive backs for not listening to his strategy in covering Jordy Nelson in the Vikings' loss. (0:15)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The bedrock of the Minnesota Vikings' defense -- indeed, the identity of their program under Mike Zimmer -- has been a scheme which is often ironclad when players trust it.

Zimmer has preached for three seasons to his players about the interconnectedness of a defense, building a theater-style meeting room so he could address position groups together and issuing impromptu quizzes to defensive backs about the three-technique tackle's job on a particular play. Sayings such as, "Do your job so someone else can do theirs" have bordered on dogma, and Vikings players professed almost total devotion to a set of ideas that had built one of the league's top units.

That is what made what happened at Lambeau Field on Sunday so striking.

Zimmer said after the Vikings' 38-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers that the Vikings had planned for Xavier Rhodes to shadow Jordy Nelson -- as he had done with top receivers for much of the season -- but that "someone decided they wouldn't do that." The coach added that veteran cornerback Terence Newman told him in the first half, "I can cover [Nelson]; let me have him," to which Zimmer replied, "Do what you're supposed to do."

Nelson caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. In the second, with Rhodes shadowing him and the Packers trying to pad a comfortable lead, he had two catches for 9 yards.

Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings came up very empty against the Packers on Saturday. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Think again about what happened here. Zimmer -- who coached Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson in Dallas -- volunteered the fact that Rhodes was supposed to cover Nelson, until players decided on their own plan. Newman -- who was a rookie when Zimmer became the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, who followed the coach to Cincinnati and Minnesota, who lobbied for Zimmer as a head coach and once said the coach could be enshrined in Canton based on what he had done to make teams better -- apparently was part of a plan to circumvent him.

Evidently, so was Rhodes, whose development into a Pro Bowl corner has largely been on Zimmer's watch, and who said after the game the Vikings' defensive backs settled on the plan not during the game, but in practice last week.

"We felt as a team, as players, we came together, and we felt like we'd never done that when we played against the Packers," he said. "Us as DBs felt like we could handle him. That's how we felt as DBs, that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we'd always played against them and played our sides, we never followed, so that's what we felt as DBs. That's what we went with."

Because of injuries to each player, Rhodes hadn't faced Nelson since Nov. 23, 2014, so it's tough to use history as a benchmark. But that isn't the main point here. Players whom Zimmer has developed, who would be seen as some of the coach's star pupils, suddenly decided not to follow a game plan -- and apparently not to tell Zimmer, defensive coordinator George Edwards nor defensive backs coach Jerry Gray about it. Did they lose faith in the scheme after a 34-6 loss to the Colts last Sunday? Did they think their ideas wouldn't be heard if they approached coaches with them? Did Zimmer decide to let the plan play out in the first half, or was he trying to stop it?

Those questions remain open, and Zimmer's ability to discipline players next Sunday against the Chicago Bears would be hampered somewhat by the lack of other options in his secondary. But Saturday's developments, at the end of a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations and will end with a meaningless Week 17 game, suggest there's more at play in the Vikings' demise than just injuries and some bad luck.

A team that started 5-0 now needs a victory just to avoid a losing record. A defense that bullied MVP quarterbacks at the beginning of the season has now been picked apart for 72 points in the last two games. And a group that has long seemed to thrive on its harmony, seemed, on Saturday at least, to be in discord.