Offseason of 'soul-searching' awaits Mike Zimmer after Vikings' slide

MINNEAPOLIS -- How the Minnesota Vikings went from 5-0 to 8-8 in 2016 is a question probably too complex to pin on a single cause.

Injuries caused the team to use eight offensive line combinations. The identity of the Vikings' offense, after the acquisition of Sam Bradford, the loss of Adrian Peterson and the resignation of coordinator Norv Turner, stood on shifting sands. And a single Blair Walsh extra point -- in a game rife with what-ifs -- would have prevented Matt Prater's game-tying field goal in what turned out to be a pivotal Nov. 6 loss to the playoff-bound Detroit Lions.

"Maybe I should have had the players more fresh," Mike Zimmer said of the Vikings' slide from a 5-0 start to an 8-8 finish. "Maybe I should have pushed them harder." Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

But as coach Mike Zimmer took stock of his third season in Minnesota, at his season-ending press conference on Tuesday, he said a period of soul-searching is on his itinerary for the offseason.

"Some of it, you go back and you think about, ‘OK, well, we played on Monday night, then a Sunday, and then the next week was a Thursday, or whatever, a Saturday,’" Zimmer said. "Maybe I should have changed some of the schedule throughout those times. Maybe I should have had the players more fresh. Maybe I should have pushed them harder. Maybe I should have ... There are just so many things I have to look at that I can’t -- what has it been, two days? -- I can’t evaluate everything that I’ve done. I just know, ultimately, I’m responsible for getting these players to where they need to go, and that’s what leadership is. It’s taking a group of people somewhere that they’ve never been before. I haven’t done that yet."

Whether anyone comes to know the results of the soul-searching process will depend on how much Zimmer decides to divulge, but it was interesting to hear the coach say on Tuesday that his management style with players would not be part of his review. "The players, it’s not managing the players," he said. "I have to do a better job of ... what’s the best way to say this? The players know I’m going to be me all the time around them. I have to be smarter in other situations."

Zimmer's candor was one of the attributes players praised the most about the coach during his first two seasons on the job. His style left little gray area about where players stood or how they needed to improve. Instead of wondering how the organization viewed them -- and how it would affect their next contract -- players could come to work with a clear focus on what needed to be done to win.

It was hard not to wonder, though, in the wake of what happened on Christmas Eve in Green Bay, whether the coach-player dynamic had changed somewhat. In his response to a question about Xavier Rhodes shadowing Jordy Nelson, Zimmer volunteered the fact "someone decided" at the beginning of the game that cornerbacks would go against the game plan. Rhodes said the corners had decided not to shadow Nelson during the week, and the Vikings spent the next two days mitigating the fallout from the incident. That episode, and comments such as the one the coach made about linebacker Anthony Barr "coasting" at times, rankled and puzzled some players. And though the Vikings rebounded with a dominant 38-10 win over a semi-interested Chicago Bears team on Jan. 1, their post-bye-week slide raised questions about their wherewithal to steady themselves in the midst of adversity.

The Vikings locker room could change markedly in 2017, with Bradford as the incumbent quarterback, Peterson's status in flux and veterans such as Chad Greenway and Captain Munnerlyn possibly headed for retirement or free agency, respectively. Defensive end Brian Robison, a trusted leader on defense, turns 34 in April and has a $6.6 million cap figure for 2017. And 38-year-old Terence Newman, the Zimmer protege who found himself at the center of what happened at Lambeau, has an expiring contract. The prominent voices in the locker room could belong to a different group of players. And a year after they reported to training camp with Super Bowl expectations, the Vikings will head into 2017 with plenty to prove.

Zimmer will have to determine which levers to pull before his pivotal fourth season in Minnesota. In-game strategy and practice schedules could be two of them; how he manages personalities could be another. The Vikings' 2017 success hinges on the coach finding the right results.

"We will be on a mission to get this thing fixed to where we need to get to go," he said. "I do think we have a good nucleus on this football team here. I think [general manager] Rick [Spielman]'s done an unbelievable job of bringing the right kind of guys in. All the meetings that we had with the players yesterday, they believe that we have an extremely strong locker room. We have the right kind of guys here. Obviously, we’re doing a lot of soul-searching as to why we didn’t get into the playoffs."