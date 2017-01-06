Moritz Böhringer's first year with Vikings: Long meetings, big cars, bigger dreams

MINNEAPOLIS -- He entered the league with some degree of fanfare, a product of the curiosity created on his path from Germany straight to the NFL. But eventually, it dissipated, and Moritz Böhringer was left with this: the often-lonely existence of a NFL practice squad, made more desolate by the fact he was an ocean away from home, undergoing a football crash course conducted in his second language.

Böhringer walked to practice during the preseason, waiting until the start of the regular season to purchase a car. He absorbed as much as he could in the Minnesota Vikings' position meetings, even as they surpassed many times over, in length and density, anything he'd experienced in Germany. And he often sat quietly at his stall in the Minnesota Vikings' locker room, around the corner from fellow practice-squad member Isaac Fruechte but removed from the team's receivers who had spots on the active roster.

Moritz Bohringer came over from Germany and got a football education with the Vikings that he'll never forget. AP Photo/Jim Mone

The 23-year-old's dream of playing in the NFL -- first sparked by an Adrian Peterson highlight video he saw back home -- remains as strong as ever, though, and Böhringer said he would not trade his year on the Vikings' practice squad.

"It's hard to describe it," he said at his locker last week. "It's long, definitely, but I learned so much. I never could have learned that much in Germany, or anywhere else."

When Böhringer played in the German Football League, his coach uploaded weekly game film to an online platform and expected players to watch it on their own. "He just wrote comments on the film," Böhringer said. "We didn't have hardly any meetings."

He has learned now, though, that the tedium of NFL life involves more time in classrooms and individual study than it does on the practice field. He has a deeper understanding of the precision NFL receivers must have in their route-running, to separate from defensive backs and stay in sync with their quarterback. And even though he has been away from family, save for a visit from his sister while she spent a semester studying in California, he has grown comfortable with life in America.

Böhringer said he plans to stay in Minnesota for the offseason, possibly working out at the gym Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen opened last summer. The culture, he said, isn't all that different from Germany. And when he finally bought a car, Böhringer splurged on one that wouldn't have worked back home.

"Chevy Silverado," he said as he cracked a smile. "I had to get it, because you can't drive it in Germany. It would take way too much fuel. I don't think anyone has a truck in Germany."

The cars are bigger here, but so are the roads, Böhringer said. In 2017, perhaps his NFL prospects will be, too.