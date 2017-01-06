Players who hit and missed performance bonuses in 2016

From Adam Vinatieri losing out on $500,000 by missing a kick to Lance Kendricks falling 1 receiving yard short of a $250,000 bonus, Week 17 was full of drama that had nothing to do with the scoreboard.

Steve Smith Sr. missed out on a big bonus when the Ravens' offense failed to surpass last year's production. Gary Landers/Associated Press

Here are some of the winners and losers in the category of contract bonuses. Much of the information used to base these stories on was provided by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Rams TE Lance Kendricks

Needed: 500 yards to trigger $250,000 incentive.

What happened? A penalty didn’t help.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri

Needed: Converting 90 percent of his field goals this season to earn $500,000.

What happened: Every kick counts.

Vikings PR Marcus Sherels

Needed: Lead the NFL in punt-return average to earn $100,000.

What happened: Looked good ... until Tyreek Hill.

Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr.

Needed: Ravens to gain more offensive yards than in 2015 for $1 million.

What happened: This one was a surprise.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews

Needed: Nine receptions to reach 65 for $250,000.

What happened: Big finish.

Bengals WR Brandon LaFell

Needed: Three receptions to reach 60 for season total for $300,000, and 5 yards to hit 800 for $200,000.

What happened: It didn't take long.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford, CB Terence Newman, DE Brian Robison

Needed: Playing time for all three to earn between $200,000 and $1 million

What happened: Easier for some than others.