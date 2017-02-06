Minnesota's message for Super Bowl LII: Come celebrate winter with us

MINNEAPOLIS -- Let's just get it out of the way, since we know you're thinking about it: Yes, it's going to be cold in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

But while we're on the subject that figures to be on everyone's mind as the big game returns to Minnesota for the first time in 26 years, we should set a few things straight.

First, while there's a good chance the temperature will be below freezing during Super Bowl week in 2018, any Minnesotan will tell you there's a big difference between 29 degrees -- the high temperature in Minneapolis on Sunday -- and the single-digit temperatures more common in January. Not all cold is created equal, and despite whatever perceptions may exist about the state nationally, Minnesota isn't exactly Hoth -- well, at least not most days.

The NFL's biggest event will descend on the state in the midst of its annual affaire de coeur with winter, and the folks running Super Bowl LII in the Twin Cities want to get you outside, too. The St. Paul Winter Carnival plans to build an ice palace for the first time since 2004, when a 75-foot high, 225-foot long walk-through structure rose across the street from the Xcel Energy Center before the NHL All-Star Game. Nicollet Mall -- the pedestrian-only stretch of downtown Minneapolis -- will be transformed into an epicenter for Super Bowl events, complete with heated benches, warming houses and ice sculptures, and officials are planning a walkable triangle of sorts between there, the Minneapolis Convention Center and U.S. Bank Stadium, which will host the game Feb. 4, 2018.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. AP Photo/Jim Mon

The skyways -- the enclosed second-floor circuit of walkways through the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul -- will be open during Super Bowl week, and if you make efficient use of the metro area's light rail system between the airport, the Mall of America and each city's downtown, you might not have to take more than a few steps outside all week. It's the opinion of those in charge of hospitality for Super Bowl LII, though, that you'd be missing out if you do it that way.

"We're going to show people that we don't hibernate in Minnesota -- we enjoy the snow," Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch said. "Come and join us. Wear your parka or whatever you want, because it is going to be cold, but we do have fun in the North."

The "Bold North" theme of Super Bowl LII reflects a community trying to rebrand itself around its active populace, nationally-renowned parks system, vibrant theater scene and 17 Fortune 500 companies, rather than the hot dish-and-lutefisk cliches that are often attached to the state. A metropolitan area with a strong education system and unemployment rate below 4 percent is nonetheless losing young people and is hoping to seize on the momentum of upcoming events at U.S. Bank Stadium such as the Super Bowl and 2019 NCAA men's Final Four to introduce itself to a larger audience.

"I think we are known as being a very nice group, and [people] know that," Bausch said. "But I think when we talk about the sophistication of the market -- the arts, the music, the cuisine -- I think they're shocked. They're anxious to try it, and we want them to. Our goal is really to encourage people to come back to Minnesota for many winters to come. ... If it's similar to Indianapolis [when it hosted Super Bowl XLVI], we'll see an increase in events and visitation and tourism and conventions and so on. Everyone is working hard to make it a wonderful experience, so people come back many times."

The effort will be on a scale much larger than when Minneapolis hosted Super Bowl XXVI in 1992. Vikings VP of public affairs and stadium development Lester Bagley said private contributions will cover more than $40 million of costs toward hosting the event, thanks in part to some of the Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Twin Cities. Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who is still contemplating retirement, will help recruit the 10,000 volunteers the community seeks for Super Bowl week. And a large contingent from Minnesota, which included Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf, spent last week in Houston to generate excitement for next year's game and learn more about the logistics of pulling the event off.

"It's going to be a huge thing for Minnesota -- bringing so many different people in," Greenway said. "We're going to need all hands on deck to make Super Bowl LII the showcase that we can make it, which is going to be an incredible event."

Bagley said the host committee is still working with NFL security about how to best utilize the light rail system under increased security protocols. And while the Super Bowl's status as a Level 1 event from the Department of Homeland Security means attention from all branches of U.S. intelligence, Bagley said the Vikings are awaiting the results of a third-party audit after two protesters sneaked climbing gear and a 40-by-10-foot banner into U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 1, dangling from the rafters for much of the Vikings' game against the Chicago Bears to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"We'll get that solved," he said. "It was a little bit of an eye-opener."

The eyes of the world will be on Minnesota, as the Super Bowl heads to the Vikings' 1-year-old stadium that played to rave reviews during its first season because of the vistas created by 95-foot-high glass doors and a clear roof that allowed light to stream in during games. It's not lost on Wilf, either, that a team that won the NFC North in 2015 and started 5-0 in 2016 could rebound from an 8-8 record to become the first to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

"We'd love to win it anywhere, any place, any time," Wilf said. "But to do it that way would be icing on the cake. We're excited to host it, but to host it where we would participate would be incredible. That's what drives us every day, to win a championship. We have a lot of faith in Coach [Mike] Zimmer and Rick Spielman, our general manager, to get this thing where we want to go."

No matter which two teams are playing in Minnesota next February, the people coordinating the host effort will be watching the weather, just for different reasons than you might. Nothing, after all, ruins the trappings of a Minnesota winter -- snowmobiling, pond hockey and ice fishing -- more than warm temperatures.

"If you think about Aspen, or the [2002] Winter Olympics in Salt Lake [City], it's sort of geared to respond to the elements," Bagley said. "It's really not been a deterrent. We're leaning into it to make it work for us."