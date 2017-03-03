Vikings win coin flip with Colts, will pick 48th overall

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings won their coin flip with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, providing some good news for the Philadelphia Eagles -- but some bad news, in a way, for themselves.

The Vikings and Colts finished tied for the 14th pick by virtue of their identical 8-8 records and .495 strengths of schedule, and a coin flip at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Friday decided the draft order. The Vikings' win in the coin flip puts them 14th in the draft order -- their first-round pick, of course, will go to the Eagles after last September's Sam Bradford trade -- but because the draft order flips in subsequent rounds, the Vikings will be behind the Colts in the second round.

The first selection the Vikings currently own is the 48th overall pick, in the second round of the draft. They'll pick behind the Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, who also finished 8-8, and alternate in subsequent rounds. The team had initially announced it would pick 47th, but clarified the information after consulting with the NFL.

Here is the Vikings' full list of picks:

Second round: 48th overall

Third round: 79th overall, 86th overall (from Dolphins)

Fourth round: 121st overall, 129th overall (from Dolphins)

Fifth round: 160th overall

Sixth round: 199th overall

Seventh round: 232nd overall