Cordarrelle Patterson campaigns on social media for Vikings to bring him back

MINNEAPOLIS -- After lining up visits with the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears, Cordarrelle Patterson is still on the open market. And the wide receiver took to social media Saturday evening to lobby for a return to the Minnesota Vikings.

Patterson posted a series of messages on his Snapchat account, which we'll sum up thusly: "All I am hearing is stay w/Vikings. Trust me I want to. We all know business is business. What you gone do Rick?" (There were a few extra words not suitable for a family audience, but if you're curious enough about them, you can find Patterson's account easily enough.)

And on Twitter, Patterson spent the evening retweeting a series of messages asking him to stay with the Vikings. General manager Rick Spielman, who was the subject of Patterson's Snapchat messages, has a secret Twitter account, so it's certainly possible he saw the signals Patterson was trying to send.

It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will make Patterson a competitive offer to keep him in town, but he seemed to click in their offense after chafing at a lack of playing time the previous two seasons under former offensive coordinator Norv Turner. Buoyed by Pat Shurmur's quick passing game, Patterson caught a career-high 52 passes in 2016, coming just 16 receiving yards shy of his career high while leading the league in kick-return average for the third time in four seasons.

The Vikings only committed $13.1 million of salary-cap space in 2017 to tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, which leaves them with more than $26 million in cap space left for next season. If they had interest in granting Patterson's social media request to return, they'd have the money to make it happen.