Eddie Lacy says visit with Vikings was 'pretty cool'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eddie Lacy's visit with the Minnesota Vikings concluded on Sunday evening without the former Green Bay Packers running back signing a contract, and as he was leaving town, Lacy indicated he will weigh all of his options before making a decision.

Lacy, who arrived in Minnesota on Saturday evening after visiting the Seattle Seahawks, said his visit with the Vikings was "pretty cool" during a brief interview at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He said he was heading to Green Bay to visit with the Packers, adding, "It doesn't hurt to see" where things stand with the team that drafted him in 2013.

The 26-year-old back, who played only five games last season because of a foot injury that required surgery, has done some of his best work against the Vikings, averaging 88.3 yards in seven games. His 618 yards against the Vikings are more than he's posted against any team, and his six touchdowns match his number of scores against the Bears for the most he's recorded against anyone else.

His visit to Minnesota came on the same day that Vikings running back Adrian Peterson took his first visit of free agency, spending Sunday in Seattle to meet with the Seahawks.