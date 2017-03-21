With Cordarrelle Patterson gone, Vikings need a new kick returner

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' special teams units have been in flux over the last year, with Blair Walsh's release last November and punter Jeff Locke's departure in free agency this spring. Kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, of course, also left in free agency, and it's here where special teams coordinator Mike Priefer might have the biggest hole to fill.

Patterson was a two-time All-Pro as a kick returner and led the league in return average three times. It's prudent to parse the latter accomplishment, given the number of kickoffs Patterson brought out of the end zone, but he again staked his team to the league's best average field position after a kick return, putting the Vikings 69.7 yards from the goal line. Throw in the fact Patterson had one of just six kick return touchdowns last season, and the Vikings are losing a valuable weapon in a phase of the game where difference-makers are being marginalized somewhat by new touchback rules.

Punt returner Marcus Sherels could see duty on kickoff returns with Cordarrelle Patterson's departure. Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Patterson, though, doesn't figure to change Priefer's core philosophy about being aggressive on kick returns, and the Vikings have some options on their roster to replace Patterson. Marcus Sherels returned a pair of kicks last season -- coincidentally in both of the games where he had punt return touchdowns -- and Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Jerick McKinnon have all worked at the position in training camp. The trick for the Vikings, in some ways, might be deciding whether they want to use one of those players on kick returns, given the fact all three figure to be key contributors in the offense.

Another option could come through the draft, particularly if the Vikings add a running back or receiver. Tennessee's Alvin Kamara, who met with the team at the NFL combine, worked as a punt returner and had some kick return experience in college. Should he land in Minnesota, one of his first duties might be to help replace another former Volunteer as a kick returner.

No matter what the Vikings do, they'll have a dynamic return man to replace in Patterson. His skills as a returner, coupled with his rebound as a receiver last season, evidently weren't enough to convince the Vikings to bring him back on a new contract. But as Patterson moves on to Oakland, a Vikings team that lacked some explosiveness last year will have to find a new way to give its offense a leg up to start drives.