Mike Zimmer's next eye surgery scheduled for Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Monday, when Minnesota Vikings players are able to return to the team facility for the start of offseason workouts, coach Mike Zimmer will be otherwise occupied for at least part of the day.

Zimmer has another surgery scheduled for that day, the first of two operations he hopes will resolve the right eye issues that bothered him through the 2016 season. On Monday, doctors will remove the oil bubble that's been on Zimmer's eye since last December and replace it with an oxygen bubble to help allow his detached retina to heal.

"Then, after that, because I've had so many surgeries, I've got to do a cataract surgery, which they say is nothing," Zimmer said at the NFL owners meetings last month.

Mike Zimmer has already had four operations on his right eye since Nov. 1, the day after he scratched his eye during a Vikings game. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

The coach, who turns 61 in June, will have cataract surgery that month, and at that point he hopes he'll be done with operations on his right eye.

The two operations on Zimmer's right eye will be the fifth and sixth he's had since Nov. 1, the day after he scratched his eye during a loss to the Chicago Bears and exacerbated the vision problems he'd been having prior to the game. Zimmer missed the Vikings' game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 1, and had another surgery on Dec. 2, but returned to practice the following week and coached the rest of the season.

He said at the NFL combine in February that he could eventually have similar problems in his left eye, but that the two upcoming operations should improve vision in his right eye by 50 percent.