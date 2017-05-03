Anthony Barr could be highest paid at his position in 2018 -- then what?

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was always something speculative about the Minnesota Vikings' 2014 decision to spend the ninth pick in the draft -- their first during Mike Zimmer's time as head coach -- on Anthony Barr, a 3-4 pass-rushing linebacker at UCLA whom most figured would play a similar role in the NFL.

The Vikings were going to play a 4-3, and they wanted Barr for their defense, the same way Zimmer wanted to use James Harrison in Cincinnati. Barr would rush the quarterback from Zimmer's vaunted double-A gap blitz packages. He would drop into coverage, where his 6-foot-5 frame and 33 1/2-inch arms would change throwing windows for quarterbacks the way a post player alters shots in basketball, and the former running back would use his speed to annihilate ball-carriers who played his old position.

Rushing opposing quarterbacks hasn't been the primary focus for Vikings LB Anthony Barr, who has only rushed 20.8 percent of the time on passing plays in his career. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

He played the role admirably in 2015, as the knife edge of a defense that finished fifth in the league and helped the Vikings win the NFC North. But Barr had an off year in 2016, posting just two sacks and forcing only one fumble. And though the Vikings picked up his $12.3 million option for 2018 this week, his contract for next season and his play last season put him in an interesting position this fall.

Since the NFL introduced a rookie wage scale (and the fifth-year option) in 2011, there have only been eight linebackers taken in the top 10 -- Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Barkevious Mingo, Khalil Mack, Barr, Vic Beasley, Dante Fowler and Leonard Floyd. Of those, only Miller, Mack, Barr and Beasley have spent any time playing outside linebacker in a 4-3, and all three of the other ones frequently move to the line of scrimmage on passing downs, rushing the quarterback with a hand in the dirt.

For his career, Beasley has rushed the quarterback on 94.5 percent of passing situations, while Mack has rushed on 87.4 percent, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Miller (who is now in a 3-4) has rushed 80 percent of the time when the offense plans to throw. Barr, on the other hand, has only rushed 20.8 percent of the time on passing plays in his career. In short, he's being used more like a traditional 4-3 linebacker than Miller or Beasley.

If Barr is around on his option next year, however, he's going to get paid like a 3-4 linebacker.

Why is it important that Barr was drafted in the top 10? Because that's the point at which the NFL's fifth-year option wage scale changes dramatically. Top-10 picks play for the transition tag amount -- the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- in their fifth season. For Barr, that'd be a $12.3 million figure in 2018, which would put him just shy of Arizona's Chandler Jones for the fourth-highest salary in the league by a linebacker. Among 4-3 outside linebackers, though, he'd be the highest-paid player in the league by a healthy margin, earning more than $3 million above what the Rams' Mark Barron and the Buccaneers' Lavonte David are scheduled to make.

And if Barr plays for that amount in 2018, what happens next? His option amount was driven skyward by players who are paid primarily to rush the quarterback. Since that's only one facet of Barr's job -- an important one, to be sure, but not the primary function -- it's difficult to create a market for him with comparable players. David, who posted five sacks last season and has rushed the passer on 15.6 percent of passing plays in his career, signed a five-year, $50.25 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2015, but he's also intercepted 10 career passes and forced six fumbles in five seasons, while notching a total of 18 sacks. If Barr can produce a season that hints at such well-rounded numbers, he might be able to argue he's worth that kind of a deal, but he'll have to improve on what he did last season.

Barr said last month he has an idea of what he needs to do better in 2017, and he's got every reason to be motivated, with a lucrative option awaiting him next year and the possibility of a long-term deal looming beyond that. It also could help that Barr is now represented by Brian Murphy, whose long-running relationship with the Vikings has included contract extensions for Everson Griffen, Kyle Rudolph, John Sullivan and Harrison Smith.

It will all depend on Barr being more like the player he was in 2015 than the one he was in 2016, however. The Vikings' experiment with him could hinge on it, and so could the efficacy of their blitz packages.