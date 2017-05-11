Michael Floyd's arrival raises the stakes for Laquon Treadwell

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' decision Wednesday to sign Michael Floyd, to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, can't be fully contextualized until we have two pieces of information: how much guaranteed money the Vikings gave the St. Paul native, and what kind of a suspension the NFL will issue for Floyd's DUI arrest in December.

The Vikings have to hope Laquon Treadwell can make a leap after his one-catch rookie season. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

Floyd is serving a 120-day jail sentence (including 96 days on house arrest) until June 17, meaning he can't leave Arizona -- where the arrest happened during his time with the Cardinals -- until after the conclusion of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp. The Vikings' full evaluation of the 27-year-old, then, will happen during training camp, and Floyd will have to be good enough there to convince Minnesota to keep him around when he returns from whatever suspension the league might dole out.

But the decision to sign Floyd -- who would add a deep threat to the Vikings' roster -- continues the team's offseason attempt to flood the zone with competition behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen at wide receiver. And even though the Vikings have expressed optimism about Laquon Treadwell's second season, their maneuvers suggest they're not putting themselves in a position where they have to bank on a big jump from the 23rd overall pick in last year's draft.

Treadwell caught just one pass on three targets as a rookie, dealing with injuries at various points during the season and struggling to master the nuances of the position in the NFL. Floyd might not be available in Week 1, by the time the NFL hands down its discipline, but he's been a productive receiver with a similar frame (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) to Treadwell and the speed to run downfield. If he's motivated and cooperative, Floyd could create a solid three-receiver set with Diggs and Thielen. In that scenario, Treadwell -- and everyone else -- would be fighting for playing time behind them.

The terms of Floyd's house arrest this spring, and his possible suspension this fall, mean Treadwell and the Vikings' other young receivers will have opportunities to assert themselves without the sixth-year receiver around. But we'd do well to remember that Diggs and Thielen -- a fifth-round pick and an undrafted free agent, respectively -- played ahead of two former first-rounders in Treadwell and Cordarrelle Patterson (not to mention Jarius Wright, a fourth-rounder whom the Vikings had given a contract extension) in 2016.

Coach Mike Zimmer mostly sticks to a meritocracy when he assigns playing time; draft status doesn't have much say in whether a player will see the field frequently. That reality -- and the addition of Floyd to the roster -- means an offseason that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur already has called "critical" for Treadwell just got even more important.