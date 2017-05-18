At Bud Grant's garage sale, bobbleheads are sold in seconds

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Black Friday came to the Twin Cities on a Wednesday in May. The reason? Bud Grant now has a bobblehead.

Seconds after the Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach opened his 13th garage sale Wednesday evening with a whistle blast, fans sprinted to a table and made like power forwards, elbowing each other out of the way for a chance at one of the 15 autographed bobbleheads Grant had on sale for the price of $150. The coach will have another 20 on sale Thursday morning, distributing numbers to the first fans who arrive and indicate they want one. Otherwise, interested buyers will have to stop at the table in Grant's driveway, place an order and wait for the collectible to arrive in August.

Hall of Fame Vikings coach Bud Grant signs autographs at his 2016 yard sale. Ben Goessling/ESPN.com

Grant, who turns 90 on Saturday, welcomed fans to his driveway Wednesday evening in what has become an annual pilgrimage for those who remember the four Super Bowl teams Grant coached during his 18 seasons with the Vikings. Grant, an avid outdoorsman who has parted with hunting and fishing gear in addition to sports memorabilia over the years, had resisted overtures to sell his likeness in collectible form but decided to have the bobbleheads made for his 2017 garage sale.

The item features Grant in a Vikings jacket and headset, holding a duck and standing next to his hunting dog, Boom, a black Labrador that Grant had to put down last fall.

"He was 10 years old," Grant said. "We had a great half of last fall. He hunted with me until the middle of October, and then he got cancerous, and I had to put him down. Very sad day. But this is kind of in memory of Boom, too."

Greg Litchy, a Vikings fan from St. Cloud, Minnesota, who now lives in Largo, Florida, boarded a flight in Tampa at 6:20 Wednesday morning, arriving in the Twin Cities at 10:30 a.m. He arrived at Grant's house at 11, six hours before the start of the sale, and spent the time scouting out where the bobbleheads would be in the driveway.

Grant, Litchy said, initially wanted the bobblehead to depict him with a rifle in his hand, but he opted for a duck after the NFL said no to the gun. "As Bud put it, 'They're big-city people -- they think it'd be like a pistol,' when instead, it's a hunting rifle," Litchy said. "But it looks cool."

He had a French dip sandwich delivered to the edge of Grant's driveway from the steakhouse owned by former Minnesota North stars general manager Lou Nanne.

"As I was standing at the table, there was a whole bunch of pressure on my back," Litchy said. "But what are you going to do? It was fun. It was an adventure."

In addition to the bobbleheads, Grant debuted several items he had taken on consignment, such as a Vikings roadster selling for $9,500 and a speedboat painted like a Viking longship for $40,000.

The coach has said this year's garage sale will be his last -- a refrain he has repeated each year since the sale's popularity spiked in 2014 -- but seemed to be leaving the door open Wednesday night for another installment in 2018.

"At my age, it might be [the last one]," he said with a laugh. "But I never say never."