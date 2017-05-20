Adrian Peterson's home in Minnesota going for $695K

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adrian Peterson's time in Minnesota is over. The running back has a new deal with the New Orleans Saints. And his house near the Vikings' practice facility is officially on the market.

Peterson's five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Eden Prairie, Minnesota -- the 4,167-square foot home he bought as a rookie in 2007 -- is for sale, at a listing price of $695,000. The running back purchased it for $665,000 in Aug. 2007, four months after the Vikings drafted him, and he stands to make a modest profit a decade later.

The home is relatively modest for a three-time rushing champion and fits in squarely with the other homes in the suburban enclave where the Vikings have practiced since 1981. It's nothing like the $8.5 million estate Peterson put on the market outside of Houston last year as he sought to move closer to the new gym, but it's a perfect fit for a Vikings fan, with purple walls and the team's stylized "V" hanging over a pool table in the lower level.

According to the listing, the lower level also has the "ultimate custom bar area," with "heated floors, surround sound and 2 TVs." It was built in 2002 and officially hit the market this week.