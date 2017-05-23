Kyle Rudolph: 'No one has a better attitude' than Teddy Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS -- He's eschewed public comments, rehabbed out of view (aside from a few Instagram videos) and is spoken of by teammates almost like a phantom: "I just saw him working out inside! He looked great!"

Yet Teddy Bridgewater is making his comeback from his catastrophic knee injury in full view of his Minnesota Vikings teammates, and those who've spent time around the quarterback this spring seem so swayed by his resolve that they believe he's going to make it back to a football field and become a starting quarterback again.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph has long been one of Bridgewater's staunchest supporters in Minnesota. And speaking to ESPN NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rudolph sounded the notes of a hymn familiar to the Bridgewater faithful.

Vikings fans saw plenty of Teddy Bridgewater in a cap on the sideline last season. Now they're hoping to see the quarterback on the field ... but there's no timetable for a return. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

"He’s had a great attitude through the whole process," Rudolph said while spending time with Chip Ganassi Racing at the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race. "In my time in sports, it’s probably been one of the craziest injuries I’ve ever seen, just the way it happened, the severity of the injury and the recovery he’s had to go through. No one has had a better attitude than he has."

There are still plenty of checkpoints Bridgewater must clear as he works toward a return from his torn ACL and dislocated left knee, suffered during a preseason practice last year. And the Vikings' continued reticence to set a timetable for the quarterback's return says plenty. But the support Bridgewater has from teammates and coaches seems to go well beyond thin platitudes, and his determination does not appear to be in question as he tries to return.

"He still comes every day," Rudolph said, "with the energy and the enthusiasm to not only get better but to kind of bring more energy and enthusiasm throughout our entire workout.”