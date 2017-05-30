ATVs and OTAs: How Mike Zimmer coaches Vikings from his Kentucky ranch

MINNEAPOLIS -- They are delivered via text message, with none of the verbal incisiveness (or invective) that often accompany Mike Zimmer's coaching points when he needs to correct one of his players in person.

But make no mistake: The fact the Minnesota Vikings coach is a time zone away from his players, watching video clips mostly through his left eye while his right one recovers from its eighth surgery in seven months, has not detoured his search for improvement.

Zimmer is holed up at his ranch in northern Kentucky until next week, when he'll return to Minnesota for a doctor's appointment he hopes will allow him to return to the field. In the meantime, though, as the coach spends time on his property under a mandate from the team to get some rest, he's staying as connected as he can to the Vikings' organized team activities.

With Mike Zimmer needing to stay at his ranch in Kentucky, the Vikings coach is using technology to keep up to date on his team. Michael Conroy/AP Photo

Coaches meetings take a little longer these days, with Zimmer debriefing that day's practice over the phone, but they're still happening. Players can count on Zimmer's texts after he's watched each day's practice, with the same perfectionism they'd expect if he were on the field with them.

"There’s been things like, 'You’ve got to play with your knees bent more, you need to work on your first step, you’ve to run to the ball better,' whatever," Zimmer said. "It’s also positive things, too. Then, the meeting with the coaches, I go through each period and talk to them about the things I’ve seen with, No. 1 being schematic things. I talk to them about players and tell them what I want to get done and how I want to get it done."

Zimmer built his ranch outside Cincinnati as a refuge from the grind of NFL coaching, but he admitted he doesn't welcome the time there right now. "It was kind of a forced situation," he said, "but I guess in the long run it's the best thing for me."

He has had some time to decompress between film sessions, fishing on his property, riding his ATV, visiting his neighbors for breakfast and going for walks. His doctors will see him a week from Monday, to check if his retina will stay in place as the gas bubble in his right eye dissolves.

"The bubble is kind of like a Band-Aid to make sure the retina stays in place so that it stays in the right spot," Zimmer said. "As long as when the bubble dissolves, the retina stays there, then everything should be good to go."

Should the checkup show progress in Zimmer's eye, he could be back on the field for the final week of the Vikings' OTAs and their minicamp the following week. In the meantime, though, he's doing all the coaching technology will allow.

"What I’m trying to do is after practice, I’ll probably watch the practice film of the defense," Zimmer said. "That might take an hour and a half or something, and then I’ll take a break. In the evening, I’ll watch the offense, which is basically the same plays, you just see it from a different angle. I’ve been pretty smart about it. I take a lot of breaks and get on my quad and ride around the property a little bit so I’m not looking at the iPad all the time. There really [are] no regulations on what I’m supposed to do."