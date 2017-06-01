For Michael Floyd, 70 catches is worth $4.6 million from Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' deal with wide receiver Michael Floyd is a relatively low-risk contract. The team gave Floyd a non-guaranteed base salary of $1.16 million, and he can make another $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses to the tune of $15,625 each time he's on the Vikings' 46-man game-day roster.

The possibility that Floyd could still face NFL discipline after his December 2016 arrest could cut into his roster bonuses, and it also could make some of the incentives in his deal difficult to reach. But the 27-year-old receiver can earn himself a significant raise if he becomes one of the Vikings' primary receivers in 2017.

Floyd's deal calls for him to earn up to $4.6 million in incentives, with payouts starting at $1.5 million for as few as 40 catches, 500 yards or six receiving touchdowns. He can trigger incentives by reaching statistical benchmarks in any of those three categories, and a 70-catch, 1,000-yard or 12-touchdown season would earn Floyd the full amount of $4.6 million.

It's interesting to hear the Vikings sounding more optimistic about Laquon Treadwell, whose growth could affect Floyd's playing time in 2017, and Floyd could face the challenge of trying to carve out a role in the Vikings' offense (if he is suspended for any period of time).

But he caught 37 passes for 488 yards and five touchdowns last season. If he's able to improve only slightly on those numbers in 2017 (albeit with the possibility of less playing time), he could double his salary with the Vikings. A more significant role could push Floyd's earnings toward the neighborhood of $5 million or $6 million.