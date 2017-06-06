Mike Zimmer admits he needed to take vision issue more seriously

Field Yates explains why it was difficult to convince Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to take time away from the team, even after having surgery on his eye. (0:50)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Now that he's back at work after his eighth eye surgery in seven months, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he's realized he probably needed to take his vision issues more seriously when they first surfaced last October.

But following his latest operation to repair a detached retina, and a two-week team-mandated absence, Zimmer is more optimistic than ever that his eye troubles are behind him.

The coach said doctors cleared him to return to work on Sunday night, and he was back on the field for the Vikings' first organized team activity of the week on Monday. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Zimmer talked of the need for moderation at work as he returns with a gas bubble still holding his retina in place. But the coach said the reports he's received from doctors about the health of his eye are the best since he first had surgery last November 1.

"Right now, the retina looks great. He's going to check it again in a couple weeks. I still can't fly, or do any of that kind of stuff," Zimmer said. "You know, having done a little bit more research since the season's gotten over, with all this stuff, I probably needed to take it a little bit more seriously."

Zimmer, who spent the past two weeks at his ranch in northern Kentucky, had still been coaching the team remotely, through conference calls with his assistants and text messages to players with observations gleaned from practice film.

He returned to a chorus of "Happy Birthday" from Vikings players on Monday, when he turned 61. Asked on Tuesday if the getaway was worth it, Zimmer demurred.

"I guess [it was]," Zimmer said. "I didn't have much choice, so we'll see. I mean, if everything goes good, it was worth it. And if it doesn't, it's not."