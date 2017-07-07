NFC North Q&A: How much will Vikings O-line improve?

The Vikings gave Riley Reiff $58.5 million over the next five years to be their left tackle and signed Mike Remmers to play right tackle, but is it enough to solidify the team's Achilles' heel in the eyes of opponents? Our NFC North reporters weigh in.

The Vikings signed OT Riley Reiff (71) from the division rival Lions to bolster their running game. David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Rob Demovsky, ESPN's Green Bay Packers reporter: It should have at least gotten their attention. Teams in the division know Reiff, the former Lion who should be an upgrade for the Vikings at left tackle. And in Remmers, the former Carolina Panthers starter, they added another experienced player at right tackle. The addition of third-round pick Pat Elflein, a potential starter on the inside, was another solid acquisition. How it all comes together, especially when it comes to protecting the quarterback better than the Vikings' group did last year for Sam Bradford, is far from settled.

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN's Chicago Bears reporter: I think Minnesota's offensive line is better. Free-agent additions Reiff and Remmers should be upgrades at tackle, and I know a lot of draft analysts gave high marks to third-round pick center Elflein out of Ohio State. Throwing money at a problem doesn't always fix it in the NFL, but the Vikings had no choice. Their offensive line was such a liability last year, Minnesota had to be aggressive in the offseason. I feel the rest of the league will respect the Vikings' offensive line in 2017 -- and you couldn't say that last season.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN's Detroit Lions reporter: It should be better than last year, when the Vikings allowed Bradford to be sacked 37 times, but it won't be that much better. Reiff is an average left tackle and appeared to be much better on the right side last year for the Lions. Consider Detroit needed to improve its offensive line and felt it did at tackle over the past two years with Taylor Decker on the left side and Rick Wagner on the right side. Remmers is OK as a right tackle, but that's it. Just OK. I like the Elflein pick and he could be an upgrade immediately at the interior of the line. This feels like a group, with this many new parts, that could struggle early in the season as they build some cohesion, but they should be better than last year for most of the season and have the chances to be a decent unit by the end of the year. Then again, it can't get that much worse than last season.