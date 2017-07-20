In 2017, Minnesota Vikings remaking offense for post-Adrian Peterson era

The Minnesota Vikings open training camp on July 23 at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. Here's a closer look at the Vikings' camp:

Top storyline: The Vikings will try to forge a new offensive identity in 2017 after saying goodbye to Adrian Peterson and bringing in two new running backs to replace their all-time leading rusher. Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook figure to be featured in the backfield, but the Vikings won't funnel their offense through their ground game the way they did with Peterson. They'll involve their backs in the passing game, enlist the services of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and hope for an improvement from Laquon Treadwell, as they try to improve the league's fifth-worst offense from 2016 and make a decision on Sam Bradford's future.

QB depth chart: Bradford enters the year as the starter, with Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke fighting for the No. 2 spot behind him. Teddy Bridgewater is still working his way back from the knee injury he suffered last Aug. 30, and he figures to start the year on the physically unable to perform list, as the Vikings move forward with Bradford as their starter for 2017. The 29-year-old Bradford is a free agent after the season, and his play this year will likely determine if he receives a contract extension.

Bubble watch: Wide receiver Jarius Wright received a four-year contract extension before the start of the 2015 season, but caught only 11 passes a year ago and could be in a fight for playing time with Treadwell, Michael Floyd and rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley. He appeared to fall out of favor in the Vikings' offense a year ago, and carries a $3.138 million cap figure for 2017, so the Vikings could part ways with the 2012 fourth-rounder if they're confident in their receiver depth.

That rookie could start: Cook got plenty of work with the first-team offense while Murray rehabbed from ankle surgery during the Vikings' spring program. The second-round pick from Florida State should have a significant role in the offense, both as a runner and receiver; coach Mike Zimmer said at the end of the offseason program he believes Cook "has a chance to be special."

Offensive line takes shape: The Vikings still have to figure out what they'll do at center and right guard, after drafting Pat Elflein in the third round and contemplating the possibility of starting Nick Easton at center, but they hope they'll have a sturdier group in front of Bradford than the one they fielded a year ago. Riley Reiff will start at left tackle and Mike Remmers will play right tackle after the Vikings gave the two free agents a combined $36.8 million guaranteed. The team had the league's worst running game a year ago, and the line improvements were especially targeted to improve the offense on the ground.

Alexander gets a shot in the slot: As the Vikings try to replace Captain Munnerlyn at nickel cornerback, they'll take a long look at second-year corner Mackensie Alexander, whom Zimmer praised this offseason after a trying rookie season. The Vikings liked Alexander as a cover corner when they drafted him in the second round out of Clemson, and he could be counted on early in the season, when the Vikings face Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston during the first three weeks of the year.

