Terence Newman's secret as he approaches 39: naps

MANKATO, Minn. -- As you might have heard, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday.

Although it won't garner nearly the fanfare, an equally impressive birthday is looming for a quiet veteran on the Minnesota Vikings.

Next month, cornerback Terence Newman will turn 39. In terms of years, that will tie him with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison as the second-oldest non-specialist in the league, behind Brady. And while Brady has publicly advocated his plant-based diet and extensive exercise/recovery regimen, Newman said the secret to his longevity is simpler.

"I'm a Hall of Fame nap taker," Newman said Thursday in between training camp practices at Minnesota State University, Mankato. "When I leave [this interview], I'm going to go grab some lunch and I’m going to take a nap. ... That's what works for me."

Newman provided a bit more detail during a long interview last year with the New York Times, insisting he does not use a nutritionist and that most of his offseason workouts take place at an LA Fitness near his house. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who has worked with Newman in both Dallas and Cincinnati, said the most important secret is that "he has been blessed with great genes."

Indeed, Newman entered the NFL in 2003 after a dual college career as a sprinter and football player at Kansas State. "Usually," Zimmer said, "the first thing to go is your legs." But to whatever degree Newman's speed has diminished, Zimmer added, he has made up for it in studying the game.

"The thing that has helped him be able to stay and continue to play," Zimmer said, "is not just his athletic ability but the way he studies and prepares for games. He's hard to fool when he gets out there."

It's clear to observers of Vikings camp that the team is trying to get former first-round pick Trae Waynes into the starting lineup opposite Xavier Rhodes. If it happens, Newman would be relegated to a backup or third-cornerback role. But given his continued physical conditioning and his close relationship with Zimmer, his roster spot appears secure.