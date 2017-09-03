Vikings add a quarterback, seven of their own cuts to practice squad

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven players waived by the Minnesota Vikings during Saturday’s league-wide roster cuts made the team's practice squad less than 24 hours later.

The Vikings will also add quarterback Kyle Sloter to the practice squad, though his signing has not yet been officially announced because he's still en route to Minnesota. Sloter was waived by Denver on Saturday and will go into practice throwing behind Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter, who was cut by the Broncos on Saturday, will join the Vikings' practice squad as soon as he gets to Minnesota. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

In addition, former San Francisco 49ers tight end Blake Bell was the only player the Vikings claimed off waivers Sunday, while three players Minnesota cut Saturday found their way onto other teams. Washington claimed guard T.J. Clemmings, Detroit landed center Zac Kerin, and the New York Jets picked up linebacker Edmond Robinson.

The Vikings also waived rookie tight end Bucky Hodges with injury designation, sources told ESPN, to make room for Bell.

Here’s a look at the Vikings' practice squad additions so far, with two more spots open on the 10-man squad:

QB Kyle Sloter: The wide-receiver-turned-quarterback spent training camp with the Broncos and expressed an interest in staying in Denver. The Broncos, however, are already heavy in their quarterback rotation this season with Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and a deal that will bring back Brock Osweiler. Statistically, Sloter was the Broncos' top-producing quarterback in the preseason, completing 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Most notably, the Vikings offered a good amount to land Sloter. According to 9News in Denver, Sloter will make $20,000 a week, while the minimum practice squad salary is $7,200 per week.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

DT Dylan Bradley: Minnesota has quality depth along its defensive front but brought Bradley back on the practice squad after a good preseason in which he recorded a sack in the fourth exhibition game against Miami.

TE Kyle Carter: After claiming Bell on Sunday morning, Minnesota brought Carter back at tight end via the practice squad. Carter had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

RB Bronson Hill: Behind Terrell Newby and Dalvin Cook, Hill totaled the third-most carries in the preseason with 13 rushes for 35 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

WR Cayleb Jones: Jones is back with the Vikings after being signed late in December 2016. He made his case for a spot late in the preseason, catching nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the exhibition finale.

LB Elijah Lee: One of four seventh-round picks for the Vikings in 2017, Lee passed on his senior season at Kansas State after recording 110 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks as a junior.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: Another seventh-round pick this year, Odenigbo recorded 10 tackles and a sack in the preseason.

CB Horace Richardson: Minnesota now has seven cornerbacks among its group of defensive backs.