Without Sam Bradford, Vikings offense sputters in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- Sam Bradford kept his head buried in his Microsoft Surface Pro as he sat next to Case Keenum and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on the bench.

Down by two touchdowns, Minnesota was trying to remedy its early offensive hiccups, but the plays the three were looking at weren’t for Bradford.

Bradford made the trip to Pittsburgh with his team but was ruled inactive ahead of kickoff on Sunday with an injury to his left knee. One week after leading all quarterbacks in completion percentage (84.4), yards per attempt (10.8) and total QBR (91.4), Bradford watched the Vikings offense unravel in a 26-9 loss as a spectator at Heinz Field.

This is the fifth straight season Bradford has missed at least one game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Sources told ESPN that the MRI Bradford had last Tuesday did not reveal any specific damage, though the scan does not always offer a clear picture for someone who has undergone multiple surgeries to repair a torn ACL, like Bradford did in 2013 and 2014.

The severity of Bradford’s knee injury and how long it will keep him sidelined is unknown.

What’s more than apparent is how badly the Vikings offense struggled without him.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph couldn't come up with a catch while being hit by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Case Keenum filled in for Bradford as the starter and was on the receiving end of some big-time pressure. At the hand of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh’s pass rush tormented the quarterback, forcing him to underthrow a number of passes. Keenum completed 54 percent of his passes for 167 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Bradford-led offense that averaged 7.5 yards per play against the Saints topped out at just 4 yards per gain.

Promising drives were rendered futile by Minnesota’s inability to push the ball downfield after stringing together positive gains . The Vikings finished 5-of-12 on third down.

One mismatch the Vikings were able to exploit was tight end Kyle Rudolph against the Steelers' safeties. Rudolph became Keenum’s saving grace, catching four passes for 45 yards.

The offensive line that was praised for its stout coverage of Bradford last week had issues in pass protection against the Vikings. Minnesota couldn’t find ways to establish a consistent ground game against Pittsburgh, either. A week after Dalvin Cook put up 127 yards rushing, the Vikings mustered 91 yards total in the run game.

Despite how much the offense didn’t do, Minnesota’s defense didn’t help itself out either. The Vikings totaled 11 penalties for 113 yards.